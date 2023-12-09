"My heart can't take it": Fans emotional as BTS' Jungkook mentions sharing a goodbye drink with SEVENTEEN's Mingyu in recent Weverse live

BTS' Jungkook came online on Weverse for a live broadcast on December 8, 2023, which sent his fans on a roller coaster of emotions.

The Standing Next to You singer did a livestream for more than 90 minutes and talked about various things with his fans. During one such heart-to-heart moment, Jungkook revealed that he met SEVENTEEN's Mingyu a while back and had a goodbye drink with him.

The fandom had an online emotional meltdown as soon as they heard this, as Jungkook's approaching military enlistment had already become a huge cause of their distress.

As per the reports by Dispatch and Star News, BTS' Jungkook is reported to enlist on December 12, 2023. However, even though HYBE had officially announced the enlistment of the remaining four members of the supergroup, the company did not announce a date.

"GOODBYE DRINK": Fans emotional to hear that Jungkook had his last drink with Mingyu for the time being

The Standing Next to You singer spoke on a plethora of topics before mentioning Mingyu of SEVENTEEN. Admirers of both artists are aware of their friendship, and they cheer for their camaraderie as well.

The K-pop fans are well aware of the friendship among the "97-liners," which include Jungkook, Eunwoo of ASTRO, Mingyu, and BamBam of GOT7.

Hence, fans went into a frenzy when the BTS idol mentioned meeting Mingyu often and said that he had met him for drinks one last time before the former left for the military. He said, as translated by @haruharu_w_bts:

"I've done this live for an hour and a half. Do I ask Mingyu out on hangouts/dates often? yes! I had a goodbye drink with him!"

People with addictive disorders to K-Pop, known as Saesangs, are infamous for their poisonous fandom in South Korea, where they follow their idol or actor of choice. When Jungkook was live on Weverse on December 8, 2023, on his way home, he noticed several Saesangs were still following him outdoors.

As the Saesangs persisted in invading the idol's private and personal space, he saw them and called them out online not to come here, calling them "b*stard" in the process. He said, as translated by @btstanniies:

"Even nowadays there are sasaengs in front of my house, that's enough coming you b@stards. Don't cross the line, you creep."

Fans who were watching the live stream from across the world were equally worried for his safety and lauded him proudly for his courage.

The BTS ARMY flooded social media as they lavished praise on the singer for his bravery in finally addressing those dangerous people and their behavior, which can put the idol at serious risk.

Nevertheless, the BTS ARMY and the ARMY-Carats went to Twitter, presently X, and expressed their sentiments. For the uninitiated, the fandom of the K-pop group SEVENTEEN is known as Carats. "ARMY-Carats" are fans who profess they adore both BTS and SEVENTEEN.

Fans took to Twitter and wrote that their hearts could not take anymore as they learned about the goodbye drink.

In addition, Astro member and actor Cha Eun-woo had gifted the Standing Next to You singer with a soldier watch and a handwritten letter ahead of his military enlistment.

The news that Eunwoo had sent a handwritten letter to Jungkook before his enrollment caused fans to go viral online, expressing their happiness at their deep relationship.

The BTS idol earned his first RIAJ Platinum certification on December 8, 2023, as his solo debut album GOLDEN sold over 250,000 physical album units in Japan.