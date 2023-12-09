"97 liners are homies": Fans emotional as BTS Jungkook reveals Cha Eun-woo gifted him a soldier watch & a letter ahead of his military enlistment

BTS Jungkook revealed in his Weverse LIVE on December 8, 2023, that idol-turned-actor Cha Eun-woo gifted him a soldier watch. The Hate You singer came online on Weverse for a livestream to greet his fans one last time before his mandatory military enlistment. Fans have been distraught since November 22, when HYBE officially announced Jungkook's along with BTS member RM, Taehyung, and Jimin's enlistment in December 2023.

However, the BTS ARMY was moved to tears and expressed their sentiments on X as Jungkook mentioned that Cha Eun-woo, aka Eunwoo, had also given him a letter.

The remaining members of BTS will all enlist on December 11 and 12, 2023, to complete their mandatory military duty, according to a report by Star News. Fans were happy to see the members have a Weverse broadcast together on December 5, before their military service, even though it was understandably painful to tell the members farewell until their anticipated return in 2025.

Fans expressed gratitude to know that Jungkook has "got friends who have got his back"

Jeon Jungkook and Cha Eun-woo fans are well aware of the close friendship between the two idols since they are the same age. Both the idols were born in 1997, which, as per South Korean culture, makes them "chingu"—a term that means "friend" in Korean. As per Korean culture, friendship can only happen between same-aged people, while the rest of the people not of the same age group should be addressed formally.

The BTS ARMY expressed their gratitude on social media as they were glad to know that the Hate You singer has friends such as Cha Eun-woo, who gave the BTS idol such thoughtful gifts as he embarks on a new journey. However, the BTS idol did not reveal further details regarding the watch.

For the uninitiated, a standard military watch would be based on the toughness of military-issue timepieces, which had to be sufficient to endure the hostile conditions and ongoing threats that troops encountered in the field. Strong casings, incredibly resilient materials, and resistance to shock, impact, and abrasion characterize these clocks. They are usually nickel-chromed or stainless steel case and has black and often unsigned dials.

This further establishes the solid friendship between the two men who have carved their niches in this world as artists. Knowing that Eunwoo gave a handwritten letter to Jungkook ahead of his enlistment sent fans into an online meltdown as they expressed their joy over their friendship.

A fan wrote, "he has got friends who have got his back," while others echoed similar sentiments across Twitter.

Meanwhile, a photo of Jungkook sending a coffee truck to South Korean singer and actor Cha Eun-woo on his set was posted on December 8 and went viral online. Celebrities and close friends support one another in South Korea by sending each other trucks with various food treats.

Fans couldn't contain their enthusiasm when the photo went viral on social media. They called them "97 liner besties" since they were both born in 1997 and said they constantly support one another. Along with sending a coffee truck to Cha Eun-woo's filming location, Jungkook included some motivational comments encouraging the actor to put in much effort.

BTS members Jimin and Jungkook reportedly enlisted under the "buddy system"

Meanwhile, the adored BTS' maknae line members, Jungkook and Jimin, are about to enlist in the military together and will use the "buddy system" to fulfill their impending duty. Enlisting in pairs ensures that recruits get trained together and serve alongside each other in their military service.

In the Korean military, enlisting and serving in the required military together as a pair—often buddies or acquaintances—is known as the "buddy system." Through camaraderie and mutual support during their military service, buddies train and serve together under this arrangement.

This implies that during their 18-month duty, the two idols will experience this meaningful event together and offer support and companionship to one another. However, according to South Korean military regulations, candidates who enroll through the "buddy system" are typically stationed in extremely sensitive areas, such as the borders around Seoul and the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ).

For the unversed, the Korean Demilitarized Zone is a strip of territory that crosses the Korean Peninsula close to the 38th parallel north. The peninsula is divided almost half by the demilitarized zone, a border barrier. The principal function of the DMZ is to thwart a chance of war between South Korea and North Korea.

Jin, a member of BTS, is presently assigned to the ROK's 5th Infantry Unit (aka The Key Division), which is stationed in Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi Province, which borders Seoul and is close to the DMZ.

BTS members intend to complete their respective military duties, return in 2025, and resume their group activities.