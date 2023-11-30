"He is my demise": Fans go gaga as Cha Eun-woo's kiss scene in the latest episode of A Good Day To Be A Dog goes viral

Episode 8 of the popular K-drama A Good Day To Be A Dog starring Cha Eun-woo and Park Gyu-young aired on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. The latest episode was a highly anticipated part of the ongoing drama and fans were on the edge of their seats since. Han Hae-na (Park Gyu-young) revealed his family curse to Jin Seo-won in the episode, but the kiss scene between the two lead protagonists stole the spotlight.

Fans went gaga over the kiss scene and as a result of which, the clip went viral online and wrote on Twitter, "He is my demise."

The plot of A Good Day To Be A Dog revolves around Han Hae-na (Park Gyu-young), the main character, who unintentionally kisses Jin Seo-won (Cha Eun-woo), her coworker, who starts an impending doom that turns her into a dog every single day from 12 to 6 a.m.

The only way to break the curse is to kiss Han Hae-na while she is in her dog form. In an attempt to help Jin Seo-won overcome his fear of dogs, Han Hae-na tries to put a stop to the spell as soon as possible.

"Gods shouldn't kiss": Fans have an online meltdown over Cha Eun-woo's kiss scene that went viral

It won't be too unexpected if the eighth episode of A Good Day to be a Dog becomes a fan favorite because it closes with a really endearing romance moment between Han Hae-na (Park Gyu-young) and Jin Seo-won (Cha Eun-woo). After learning about Hae-na's family curse, the story now centers on newcomer Kang Eun Hwan (Kim Min Seok), a journalist and YouTuber who tries to use extortion to get her to reveal herself or give him money.

As Hae-na and her family manage to cope with this new annoyance, she must confront Jin Seo-won (Cha Eun-woo) with the truth about her condition since time has drawn out to break her curse and save herself from living as a dog forever. Although episode 8 is a bit stretched overall, the main premise of the drama has advanced significantly.

The story culminates in a passionate exchange between Hae-na and Seo-won, as the two main characters muster the strength required to confess their love for one another. As the main couple, Park Gyu-young and Cha Eun-woo are endearing and provide a beautiful, kissing scene in the rain at the last minute that sent the fans and viewers into an online meltdown.

The true nature of the tension in the story will only become clear in the upcoming episodes, as there have been several indications that Lee Bo-kyeom intends to break the relationship between Park Gyu-young and Cha Eun-woo in the drama. Furthermore, the historical significance of the dog curse is still a mystery.

Fans went crazy over the kissing scene between the lead pair and shared a flurry of hilarious tweets on X (formerly Twitter). A fan wrote, "Gods shouldn't kiss. Let's make it so only humans can kiss" while another fan wrote, "CHA EUNWOO GIVE ME A CHANCE I BEG YOU."

In addition to their intense chemistry, Park Gyu-Young's character's family curse in A Good Day To Be A Dog's eighth episode was explored. It takes place in antiquity and shows Lee Bo-Gyeom (Lee Hyun-Woo) placing an evil curse on her ancestor, who had a striking resemblance to Hae-na (Park Gyu-Young).

Viewers learn that Bo-Gyeom is the Mountain God toward the end of episode 8. He has been living for centuries and has been observed guarding Hae-na's secret. However, it is hard to determine yet if he is the main character's ally or opponent, despite the fact that he seems like a bizarre and enigmatic individual.

Meanwhile, episode 9 of MBC's A Good Day To Be A Dog is slated to air on December 6, 2023, and has fans giddy with anticipation.