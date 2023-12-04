“Never lets Mingyu get away with ANYTHING”: Fans go wild at Seventeen imitating idol’s viral MAMA Awards side bow greeting during their FOLLOW tour

On December 3, 2023, a video clip of Seventeen copying Mingyu went viral online. During the 2023 Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA), the K-pop group clinched three titles, among which they earned their first-ever Daesang for the Album of the Year category with their 2023 release, FML. Separately, the group also claimed the Best Male Group award and the Best Dance Performance (Male Group) award as well.

When the 13-piece group walked onto the MAMA stage on November 29, 2023, to accept their award for Best Male Group, Mingyu did the group introduction. While bowing as a greeting, the idol realized that the microphone was too close to his face, and he bent sideways to avoid running the risk of bumping into the other members of his group. However, his group members noticed him and started teasing him afterward.

The moment has become a fan-favorite, as the clip went viral from the MAMA 2023 stage. Moreover, a video of the group imitating Mingyu's side bow during their Japan concert on December 3 is now also making rounds on social media, leaving fans amused.

Fans went on a laugh riot as Seventeen & their backup dancers teased Mingyu during their FOLLOW tour concert

The fourth global tour of K-pop boy band SEVENTEEN, dubbed FOLLOW, kicked off at Seoul's Gocheok Sky Dome on July 21, 2023, and is expected to last until 2024. The Japan leg of the tour took place on December 2 and 3, 2023, at the Vantelin Dome Nagoya in Aichi and on November 23, 2023, at the Belluna Dome in Saitama.

The December 2 (KST) concert from the FOLLOW world tour came right after the MAMA 2023 award show, which was held for two consecutive days on November 28 and 29. While the concert itself was memorable show, fans went wild when they saw each of the Seventeen members imitate Mingyu's side-bow from MAMA 2023 during their performance.

Fans went wild when they saw the group's backup dancers tease Mingyu as well on stage by imitating his side-bow during their ongoing performances. They were also left in splits when the idol was also seen kicking the air when he saw his fellow group members Wonwoo and Dino tease him again and again during the FOLLOW concert in Japan on December 2.

The group had their concert shows in Tokyo on September 6 and 7, followed by their November 23 and 24 concerts at the Saitama Belluna Dome. They then performed at the Nagoya Vantelin Dome on November 30, December 2, and 3. This will be followed by their December 7, 9, and 10 concert shows at Osaka Kyocera Dome. The Japan leg will wrap up with the concerts on December 16 and 17 at the Fukuoka PayPay Dome.

Weverse broadcasted the Japan concert live from the FOLLOW tour on December 2, 2023, and the platform will further broadcast the December 16 concert live as well. There are also plans to show Seventeen's December 16 concert in cinemas across many continents.

The thirteen-member group's three sub-units, the Performance Unit, Vocal Unit, and Hip-Hop Unit, have all given unique showcase performances at the concerts, in addition to large-scale full-group blowouts.

Seventeen has put out a lot of music this year. They released FML, their first mini-album of the year, in April 2023, and SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN, their follow-up, in October 2023. They also released Always Yours, a 27-track album that included hits like 24H, Fallin Flower, and Dream.