BTS’ Jimin’s latest KCTC training photos gain attention online

BTS’ Jimin is all over social media for his recent images from the military. On Thursday, May 2, photos of the FACE singer from his KCTC training session started swirling on the internet. The picture showcased two military tanks, and while some of the soldiers stood in front of them, Jimin and other soldiers were captured sitting on top of the self-propelled gun.

As per Star News, a South Korean media agency, netizens reacted to his images, calling him “IT Boy," even in the military. As per the reports, he was seen at the Army Scientific Combat Training Corps (KCTC) in Wonju, Gangwon-do, gaining attention for his military appearance.

The Like Crazy singer began his military service on December 12, 2023, alongside Jungkook as the last among the BTS members to get enlisted.

The two are serving their tenure together through the buddy system, which allows friends and acquaintances to serve together, sharing the burden of the tough training. However, reportedly, Jungkook was not seen at the KCTC training site.

BTS' Jimin's military service is expected to end in 2025

As of December 2023, all BTS members are completing their national duties in the military of the Republic of Korea. In January 2024, Jimin completed his five-week basic training.

The commander of his division recognized the BTS vocalist as the best trainee in the unit and awarded him with the Honor of Exemplary with commendation. Following their basic training, Jimin and Jungkook were assigned to the 5th Infantry Division, where they commenced their one-year, five-month military service.

The 5th Division of the Yeoncheon Army, where the two idols are completing their active military service, is also where the eldest member of the group, Jin, has been serving as an assistant at the recruit training facility.

As per Sports Chosun's report, the two idols were expected to reunite with Jin at the division. Jimin is expected to return to group activities with other BTS members in 2025.

Jimin’s recent activities

Jimin marked his official solo debut on March 24, 2023, with the EP FACE with Like Crazy as the title track. He recorded history as the first solo act in K-pop to reach No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

On April 29, Forbes Korea named him on the Forbes Korea list of 2024 Power Celebrity 40: Representative Korean Celebrities Who Promote Culture. The Set Me Free Pt. 2 singer secured the seventh position on the list for his solo music.

The BTS member recently won two prizes at the 2024 Webby Awards in the Video and Media & Entertainment categories on April 23.

Jimin appeared on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, and his video titled “The JIMIN Experience” received the Viral Video Award. He garnered much attention from netizens for his captivating interaction with Jimmy Fallon.

Furthermore, his media campaign with Barbie star Ryan Reynolds received the Advertising, Media, and PR: Media & Entertainment award. In this video, Ryan Reynolds gifted his character Ken's guitar to Jimin. This was because he donned the cowboy outfit that Jimin had worn in the Permission to Dance video.

Their interaction broke the internet, becoming one of the most talked-about topics among the common fans of the Filter singer and Barbie film.