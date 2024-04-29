  • home icon
  • K-Pop
BLACKPINK, BTS' Jimin, Jungkook, NewJeans, & more emerge as the most powerful Korean Artists of 2024

By Kirti Tiwari
Modified Apr 29, 2024 13:00 GMT
BLACKPINK, BTS' Jimin, Jungkook, NewJeans, & more emerge as the most powerful Korean Artists of 2024(Image via Dior/X, Blackpink/Instagram and Btsbighit/X)

On April 29, BLACKPINK, BTS Jimin, Jungkook, NewJeans, and others emerged as the most powerful Korean Artists of 2024 in the list published by Forbes Korea titled "2024 Power Celebrity 40| Representative Korean celebrities who promote K-Culture."

The K-pop girl groups BLACKPINK and NewJeans ranked at the No.1 and No.3 positions, and BTS Jimin and Jungkook topped the list, No.7 and No.9 ranks respectively. The other K-pop groups that made it to the 40 most powerful celebrities list, included IVE, LE SSERAFIM, and others.

The 40 most powerful celebrities, including BLACKPINK, Jimin, Jungkook, NewJeans & others, represented and promoted K-culture worldwide

BLACKPINK emerged as the top K-pop girl on the list of the 40 most powerful celebrities of South Korea and the number one artist. The following words were used by the outlet to describe the group on the list:

"It is a four-member multinational girl group that debuted in August 2016. It consists of Jisoo and Jennie, who are Korean, Lisa, who is Thai, and Rosé, who has dual nationality, and there is no particular leader. However, the overall opinion is that Jisoo and Jennie are the lead vocalists, Rosé is the lead dancer, and Lisa is the lead rapper."

The outlet further stated:

"As the group name 'Blackpink' implies 'don't just look at pretty people', they have solidified their position as talented idols. The first full-length album 'THE ALBUM', released in 2020, became the first Korean girl group to achieve million-seller status. Additionally, thanks to their high overseas recognition, all members are working as ambassadors for different global high-end brands."

Meanwhile, two BTS members, including Jimin and Jungkook, ranked at the top positions on the list. The outlet described With You singer as a member and singer-songwriter of the group BTS, holding the rank of lead vocalist and dancer.

Jimin was involved in writing and composing all the songs for his solo album FACE, which he released in March 2023.

They also cited how Jimin's first self-composed song, Promise, garnered much attention from the public and he was recently elected as the global ambassador for Tiffany & Co. due to his worldwide recognition.

Forbes Korea also added about BTS' Jungkook's primary information and his debut album GOLDEN achievement and stated:

"However, the prevailing opinion is that he is versatile for his age, taking on the roles of main vocalist, lead dancer, and sub-rapper. His nickname is also the Golden Maknae. The name of the solo album released in November last year is also GOLDEN. This album made Jungkook the first K-pop solo singer to surpass 5 billion streams on Spotify."

The list of the 40 most 2024 powerful celebrities in South Korea is provided below:

  1. BLACKPINK
  2. Son Heung-min
  3. NewJeans
  4. Kim Min-jae
  5. Lim Young-woong
  6. Lee Jong-hoo
  7. Jimin
  8. Lee Kang-in
  9. Jungkook
  10. IVE
  11. Cha Eun-woo
  12. Jang Min-ho
  13. Lee Sang-min
  14. Dex
  15. Ahn Eun-jin
  16. Lee Chan-won
  17. Kim Ho-jung
  18. Gian84
  19. Ha-Seong Kim
  20. Lee Jun-ho
  21. Yoo Jae-suk
  22. Son Tae-jin
  23. Uhm Jeong-hwa
  24. LE SSERAFIM
  25. Yoona
  26. Son Seok-gu
  27. Lee Seung-gi
  28. Namgoong Min
  29. Yeongtak
  30. IU
  31. Park Eun-bin
  32. Ryu Hyun-jin
  33. Lim Ji-yeon
  34. Lee Se-young
  35. Seong Si-kyung
  36. Go Yoon-jung
  37. Park Ji-hyun
  38. Jeong Dong-won
  39. Park Seo-Joon
  40. Shin Hye-sun

Many well-known sportspersons were included on the list, such as Son Heung-min, Kim Min-jae, Lee Jeong-ho, Ryu Hyun-jin, and Kim Ha-seong. Apart from athletes, the Korean actress also made their name in the list of 40 most powerful celebrities in 2024 with their hit dramas and series.

Shin Hye-sun, Park Ji-hyun, Go Yoon-jung, Lee Se-young, Lim Ji-yeon, Park Eun-bin, Uhm Jeong-hwa, and Ahn Eun-jin ruled the entertainment industry with their recent dramas, including Welcome to Samdalri, Flex X Cops, Moving, Red Sleeves, The Glory, Extraordinary Attorney Woo, Dr.Cha, and My Dearest, respectively.

Meanwhile, Korean actress cum idol Yoona and IU have also secured their ranks in the list with their latest endeavors.

On the other hand, many Korean actors also secured their position on the list, including Cha Eun-woo, Lee Jun-ho, Son Seok-gu, Lee Seung-gi, Namgoong-min, and others with their dramas, such as Wonderful World, King the Land, A Killer Paradox, The Law Cafe, and My Dearest, respectively.

As soon as the K-pop and K-drama community learned about their favorite artists' latest achievements, they took to social media to celebrate. The fandom shared snippets congratulating the idols and actors and weaving compliments for them.

BTS' Jimin and Jungkook began mandatory military service on December 12, 2024, and deployed to the Fifth Infantry Division. They are expected to be discharged in 2025, while NewJeans are gearing up for their May comeback.

