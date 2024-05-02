What is Dahn world? All you need to know as group issues statement denying allegations of association with HYBE and BTS

On Thursday, May 2, Dahn World released a YouTube video denying its association with HYBE or the BTS members. HYBE, the entertainment conglomerate, has been in the spotlight for its ongoing feud with ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin, which eventually led to rumors of their affiliation with an alleged cult organization, Dahn World.

According to Chosun Biz, the group stated,

“Now that the truth battle between the entertainment agency HYBE and ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin continues, the controversy over the involvement of meditation company Dan World is suddenly emerging. Dahn World Co., Ltd. clearly states that this controversy over involvement is groundless and is trying to frame Dahn World.”

Furthermore, the organization stated that it would file legal complaints against people who spread false information.

“We plan to take strong legal action against acts that cause defamation, business interruption, and economic loss due to the indiscriminate spread of fake news,” Dahn World, in its statement, said.

After rumors of association with HYBE & BTS, Dahn World Corporation warns of "firm legal action"

Dahn World Corporation was speculated to be a pseudo-religion and cult organization. However, in its latest statement regarding its connection with HYBE, the organization has denied spreading a religious message. The group has emphasized that it spreads Korean techniques of yoga and meditation through body and soul and manages meditation centers around the world.

“Dahn World is not unrelated to Dangun’s founding ideology. However, it is absolutely not a religion. It is a national company that seeks to realize Dangun’s Hongik spirit in this era,” the organization said.

Dahn World also claimed to be a business organization seeking profits and paying taxes regularly.

"It is a for-profit company that has even received an exemplary tax payment award from the National Tax Service since its founding in 1985, and we do not ask you to trust anyone. We will take firm legal action against those who tarnish Dahn World’s reputation with false frames and create nonsensical fake news.”

HYBE has been making headlines for its conflict with ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin. Speculations about ADOR's parent company's connection with the alleged cult organization, Dahn World, started to spread on online platforms and community websites.

Rumors suggested that the six BTS members who graduated from the Global Cyber University are associated with Dahn World. The members who studied at the university include RM, Suga, J-Hope, V, Jimin, and Jungkook.

This was because Lee Seung-heon, known as the founder of Dahn World Corporation, also established the Global Cyber University. The controversial claim suggested that HYBE spread its alleged beliefs and ideology through the music of different groups, including LE SSERAFIM and GFRIEND.

Previously, Global Cyber University denied allegations that the BTS members were admitted to the Institution through their alleged connection with Dahn World.

Dahn World also mentioned BTS and claimed that the organization has no link with them.

“We sincerely hope that the BTS members who graduated from Global Cyber University will not suffer any damage due to vain and false information. Once again, the relationship between BTS and Dahn World is “We make it clear that there is no connection.”

On April 28, BIGHIT MUSIC released an official statement about taking legal action against anyone who makes malicious posts against BTS or attempts to tarnish the reputation of their artists.