BTS' Jimin bags awards in two categories: Viral Video and Media & Entertainment at the 2024 Webby Awards

BTS member Jimin bagged the 2024 Webby Awards in two different categories, including the viral video category and advertising, media, and PR: media and entertainment for the integrated campaign. On April 23, the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS) unveiled the 2024 Webby Awards winners.

Renowned Hollywood stars Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Laverne Cox, Megan Thee Stallion, Timothée Chalamet, Jay-Z, Conan O’Brien, and Ryan Gosling, along with BTS’ Jimin, were on the list of the winners.

As per the Webby Awards, the video category is described as:

“Video honors videos that premiered online, from documentaries, series and channels, performances and crafts, branded entertainment, and more.”

The BTS vocalist won in the above category for his viral video from The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, titled, The JIMIN Experience, released on March 25, 2023, on YouTube.

Advertising, Media, and PR: Media & Entertainment is described as:

“Advertising, Media, and PR, honors the breadth of the digital advertising landscape, including innovative PR, branded content, media, and integrated work.”

Mattel film Barbie’s media campaign featuring the lead actor Ryan Gosling and the BTS member took place in 2023. This campaign won advertising, media, and PR in the media and entertainment category.

Expand Tweet

More about BTS' Jimin's accolades at the 2024 Webby Awards

Expand Tweet

BTS’ Jimin made his official solo debut with the album FACE and the titular tune Like Crazy in March 2023. The Serendipity singer appeared on the Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon following the release of his solo music as a part of the album promotions.

The JIMIN Experience video depicted Jimmy Fallon following the singer's holo beam created by AR, where he tries to interact with the virtual figure of the BTS member. He also showcased his dance moves. As soon as he reaches the real Jimin, the video turns into a comical situation as Jimmy Fallon refuses to believe he is real.

This video went viral on social media, given Jimin's enormous popularity, and his interaction with Fallon also garnered attention from netizens. He received the Webby Awards in the viral video category owing to this segment of the talk show.

Furthermore, Ryan Gosling, who acted as the male lead character Ken in the film Barbie, participated in a video campaign, They're Just Ken: Ryan Gosling Gifts BTS' Jimin Ken’s Guitar, for the movie's promotions.

The actor was seen wearing a cowboy outfit in the film, which Jimin had previously worn in the Permission to Dance music video. Ryan Gosling gifted his character Ken's guitar as an acknowledgment of him wearing the outfit first. In the video message to Jimin, he said,

“I noticed that your Permission to Dance outfit was the same as my Ken outfit in the upcoming movie Barbie. I have to give it to you; you wore it first, and you definitely wore it best. And there is an unspoken Ken code that if you borrow another Ken style, you have to give them your best possession, so I'll hope you accept Ken's guitar as my humble offering.”

Expand Tweet

The Filter singer responded to this gesture with a video message where he said,

“I could see that you look great in my outfit. Thank you for this guitar. I really loved it. Go Barbie!”

Meanwhile, the Set Me Free pt. 2 singer is currently serving in the military with his fellow group member Jungkook since December 12, 2023. Notably, all BTS members, including RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, and V, are completing their mandatory military service as per South Korean law.

Jimin is anticipated to reunite with his group members in 2025.