"1 BILLION NEXT": Fans react as BTS' Jimin's Like Crazy becomes fastest Korean song to surpass 900M streams on Spotify 

BTS’ Jimin is all over social media as his solo track Like Crazy crossed 900 million streams on Spotify. It became the fastest Korean song in the history of the music service platform to achieve this feat. Furthermore, it is also the third fastest song by a Korean act to reach this milestone.

Jimin debuted as a solo artist on March 24, 2023, with the mini album FACE along with the title song Like Crazy. The Korean version of the song has received much love from fans and listeners over the past few months, serving as a major factor in the records he has set so far. Adding to the list of his accolades, on February 29, Jimin's solo track Like Crazy surpassed 900 million sending fans into a frenzy as they celebrated this achievement online.

Fans took to social media to compliment the singer for this accomplishment. This milestone has the fans aiming for a bigger goal which is to extend the streams to 1 billion. A fan on X said, “1 BILLION NEXT”.

“Changed the course of K-Pop”: Fans excited as BTS’ Jimin's Like Crazy becomes fastest Korean song to cross 900 million Spotify streams

The Serendipity singer made a remarkable achievement with his latest Like Crazy streams on Spotify. It has surpassed My Universe a legendary collaboration song between Coldplay and BTS, to become the fastest Korean song to achieve 900 million listens within 341 days. Meanwhile, as the third fastest song by a K-pop act, Like Crazy surpassed BTS’ song Butter which took 387 days.

Following this news, fans have taken to X to share their thoughts on Jimin's success as a solo artist. Fans have also predicted it to reach 1 billion soon.

Here are some reactions.

Jimin has set an unprecedented record by becoming the first K-pop solo act to rank No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with Like Crazy. The album FACE's titular tune also acquired the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) Platinum Certification as it sold a million units in the United States.

Following the Spotify-wrapped playlist Top Tracks of 2023, it was the only K-pop song by a solo artist and also the third most streamed song by an Asian artist last year on the list.

The BTS member is currently fulfilling his national duties alongside his bandmate and the maknae of the septet, Jungkook. To the surprise of many fans, he has been confirmed to grace the front page of Harper's Bazaar Vietnam for its March 2024 edition, in partnership with Tiffany & Co., despite being in the military currently.