"Park Jimin is the moment": Fans react as the BTS member graces Harper's Bazaar Vietnam's March edition cover

BTS’ Jimin has been confirmed as the face of Harper’s Bazaar Vietnam’s March 2024 edition in partnership with Tiffany & Co. As the global ambassador for the luxury jewelry brand, the K-pop idol has represented their accessories multiple times, and this time, it is for Harper’s Bazaar Vietnam.

Jimin has effortlessly showcased the magnitude of the accessories in the latest look for the magazine. Following the latest update on the magazine’s Instagram page, on February 26, the FACE singer donned Dior outfits for their pictorial along with Tiffany & Co. pieces of jewelry.

The cover teases his interview with the media outlet where he is set to open up about accessorizing his fashion ensembles, saying,

“Accessories possess the remarkable ability to uplift my spirits.”

This new look has fans in a frenzy. Sharing their thoughts on it, a user on X said, “Park Jimin is the moment.”

“It Boy Park Jimin”: Fans react to the BTS member gracing the March edition cover of Harper's Bazaar Vietnam in Tiffany & Co

On February 26, Harper’s Bazaar Vietnam released a pictorial series featuring the BTS member Jimin, confirming him as the star of the March 2024 issue. The Serendipity singer and the septet’s maknae Jungkook were among the members to begin his military service on December 12, 2023.

Fans did not see this collaboration magazine appearance coming as it is natural for K-pop artists to go on break from their usual schedules and activities during their enlistment period. Confirming it was filmed before his military conscription in the first post, they revealed that the Like Crazy singer opened up about his story before starting his national duties. Aoko Matsuda was in charge of the editorial for this issue, where he shared what accessories mean to him and his style.

In the second post, he donned black and gray blazer suits, a blue and white striped shirt with blue checkered knitwear, and a bucket hat. Kim Youngjin styled the BTS member for the pictorial while Hong Jang-hyun photographed him. Dareum Kim styled the hair for this series, and the makeup was done by Hansom from Bit & Boot and assisted by Shinhae Song from Tano International.

As an ambassador of Tiffany & Co, He wore Tiffany Lock, Tiffany Hardwear, and Tiffany T. He also wore classic Jean Schlumberger brooches — Paris Flames and Bird on a Rock in the third post.

Fans on social media shared their reactions to his appearance on Harper’s Bazaar Vietnam while they patiently wait for its release next month.

Here are some reactions.

Apart from being a global star, Jimin is also known for his philanthropic acts. Previously, Nam-gu listed the Filter singer in the Hall of Fame for Major donors of the Hometown Love Donation project for his generous donation of 3,766 USD.