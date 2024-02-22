"He has a heart of gold": Fans praise as BTS' Jimin gets listed by Nam-gu in the Hall of Fame for Major donors of ‘Hometown Love Donation’ project

On February 22, 2024, the South Korean media outlet Busan Ilbo reported that Nam-gu had listed BTS member Jimin in the Hall of Fame for being one of the major donors to the Hometown Love Donation project.

It is not the singer's first involvement in philanthropic works, as he had previously donated to uplift needy children through other charity and donation programs. The idol has been involved in humanitarian causes and has been giving back to society for a long time.

As soon as fans learned about Jimin's latest philanthropic act, they were proud and took to social media to express themselves. Naturally, one user stated that the idol had a heart of gold and tweeted:

"OUR CHARITY ANGEL JIMIN": Fans are proud of BTS' Jimin for his latest philanthropic act

According to the outlet, Jimin has donated $3,766.08 to the Hometown Love Donation program, which is the maximum limit to which an individual can donate. He is one of the seven major donors to the program. The Hometown Love Donation program is unique as it allows people to make donations to local governments other than their own.

Jimin donated to Nam-gu, a district located in the South Central part of Busan where his father's cafe, MAGNATE, is located. The singer has been listed in the Hall of Fame for Major Donors of the Hometown Love Donation project on the district's website. He was also presented with a Plaque of Appreciation in August 2023 for his donations to uplift the vulnerable sections of society and to foster local communities and the youth of the district.

According to the outlet, he received local specialties as gifts and donated them back to needy people in the district, reflecting his humble and down-to-earth personality. The Nam-gu office stated that more than 1000 people have donated to the Hometown Love Donation program, collecting over 110.95 million won so far.

Soon, news of Jimin's philanthropic work spread, and fans took to social media to celebrate. The fandom was not surprised as this was not the first time the singer had donated to a noble cause. He has been involved in humanitarian work for a long time. They flooded social media with compliments for the idol, referring to him by different terms, including angel, and expressing their desire to emulate his goodness.

Fans expressed their pride in the idol and said they would love to be like him.

The singer recently graduated from his five-week basic training and received The Honor of Exemplary with Commendation from the Chief of Division for his exceptional service during the basic training. He has been deployed to the Fifth Infantry Division, where he will continue to serve for the remaining period of his military service and is expected to be discharged in 2025.

