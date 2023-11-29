"What a beautiful gesture!": Internet reacts to 15-year-old Lee Ye-won giving life to five people with organ donations following her untimely demise

On November 27, the South Korean state-sponsored organization KODA reported on how Lee Ye-won saved five lives after her untimely death. Her parents decided to donate five of her integral organs to the five people after her demise.

The Korea Organ Donation Agency, often labeled as KODA, announced the news of how the 15-year-old has helped five individuals regain a new lease on life through her organ donations.

As soon as the internet got to know about this gesture, they commented and complimented the family for it:

Internet reacting to the 15-year-old girl's organ donation (Image via revistakoreain Instagram)

Lee Ye-won passed away in May 2022 due to a cerebral hemorrhage

Expand Tweet

According to the outlet above, Lee Ye-won passed away last year in May 2022 due to a fatal cerebral bleeding, resulting in her untimely death. The 15-year-old girl experienced a sudden collapse the following month, suffering from a severe headache, which prompted doctors to conduct surgery. However, after the surgery, Lee Ye-won did not wake up and was declared brain dead.

As time passed, Lee Ye-won's parents decided to donate her healthy organs, including the heart, liver, lungs, and two kidneys, to five different people. While donating her organs, her father, Lee Jun-jae, stated, as reported and translated by the outlet above,

"I hope the people who got a new life from Ye-won will live their lives to the fullest."

The 15-year-old girl's parents further explained the reasons behind the organ donation and shared that Lee Ye-won was kind and considerate. They stated she believed in helping others and wanted to contribute to humanity substantially. They took this brave step to donate all of her integral organs following her demise last year.

The internet reacted positively and acknowledged that organ donation was a difficult but thoughtful decision. People expressed sympathy for the family's loss and called it one of the most extraordinary acts of kindness. Many also wish this gesture would inspire others to follow in their footsteps.

Some of the internet's reactions are given below:

Internet reacting to the 15-year-old girl's organ donation (Image via revistakoreain Instagram)

Internet reacting to the 15-year-old girl's organ donation (Image via revistakoreain Instagram)

Internet reacting to the 15-year-old girl's organ donation (Image via revistakoreain Instagram) )

Internet reacting to the 15-year-old girl's organ donation (Image via revistakoreain Instagram)

Internet reacting to the 15-year-old girl's organ donation (Image via revistakoreain Instagram)

Internet reacting to the 15-year-old girl's organ donation (Image via revistakoreain Instagram)

Internet reacting to the 15-year-old girl's organ donation (Image via revistakoreain Instagram)

The outlet above also described the 15-year-old girl as an excellent student who consistently ranked at the top of her class. She had a passion for astronomy and teaching and aspired to become a professor.

Although her dream of becoming a professor remained unfulfilled, her desire to teach others lives on through her parents' decision to donate her vital organs to those in need.

The internet sends well-wishes to the late Lee Ye-won's parents, hoping for a happy life ahead.