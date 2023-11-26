"HE STILL HAS HAIR": Fans react as Kim Tae-hyung reveals his new haircut on Weverse Live, dispelling rumors of him going bald

On November 26, 2023, BTS Kim Tae-hyung took to the South Korean social media platform Weverse, where he shared his new haircut and dispelled rumors that he had gone bald after his recent Instagram story.

The Love Me Again singer posted an Instagram story on the same day featuring a picture of chopped hair on the ground. The image was accompanied by an emoji of a male figure, indicating that the hair was cut with scissors.

It led to speculation that the idol had shaved his head and gone bald, especially following his military enlistment news. However, as soon as fans realized that the idol's hair was only trimmed and short, they were relieved and started trending that he still had hair, rejoicing in happiness.

"He was just trying tease us": Fans can't get enough of how Kim Tae-hyung plays with fans

Bighit Entertainment recently announced that Kim Tae-hyung has begun the process of his military enlistment and that further details will be provided in the future about his mandatory military service.

In South Korea, every able-bodied male citizen is required to enlist in the military between the ages of 18 and 31 due to ongoing tensions with the neighboring country, North Korea. Also, before enlistment, male citizens must shave their heads to heed the call of their country.

Several speculations arose among fans, who suggested that Kim Tae-hyung's Instagram story indicated that he had cut his hair.

However, during a live session on Weverse, he dispelled all rumors regarding a bald or shaved head. As the idol went live, he stated that he had cut his hair while wearing a mischievous smile and showed his new hairstyle. He also clarified that he did not have short hair, refuting the rumors of a buzzcut or shaved head.

Fans flooded social media, expressing gratitude that the idol did not cut his hair. They are also delighted that he is not heading to the military anytime soon.

See out how fans are reacting to Kim Tae-hyung's continued teasing with his hairstyle on social media.

Even a fellow group member who is currently enlisted for his military service, j-hope, left comments on his Weverse Live that he was looking handsome, to which Kim Tae-hyung replied that Hobi was also there and asked about his well-being.

The idol also suggested fans listen to Jungkook's Please Don't Change and the 3D remix featuring Justin Timberlake. He also said that he was going somewhere far next day but did not specify the location.

The Love Me Again singer is set to appear on Running Man on December 3 at 6:20 PM KST alongside actor Yoo Seung-hoo.