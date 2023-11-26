Strong Girl Nam-soon: Ending and renewal possibility explored

On November 26, Strong Girl Nam-soon concluded with a bittersweet ending evoking mixed opinions among K-drama fans. Some were delighted with the ending while others felt that the antagonist deserved a better ending considering their backstory and character development.

The official synopsis for Strong Girl Nam-soon according to IMDb is as follows:

"Gifted with superhuman strength, a young woman returns to South Korea to look for her birth family and only to be entangled in a drug case that could test her power and strength."

Lee Yoo-mi portrayed the role of Gang Nam-soon with Kim Jung-eun and Kim Hae-sook playing the roles of Hwang Geum-ju and Gil Joong-gan, the mother and grandmother of Nam-soon.

Ong Seong-wu portrayed Kang Hee-sik, the love interest of Nam-soon while Byeon Woo-seok chronicled the role of an antagonist named Ryu Si-O in Strong Girl Nam-soon.

Ryu Si-O ends up meeting a tragic end while Nam-soon and Hee-sik prepare for their wedding in Strong Girl Nam-soon

The last episode of Strong Girl Nam-soon begins with the showdown between Ryu Si-O and Nam-soon, who engage in a fierce fight.

While the Nam-soon weakens due to the drug CTA4885 injected by Ryu Si-O, Hee-sik arrives at the scene to protect her. As the duo showcases their strength Ryu Si-O ends up getting injured with a rod and flees from the scene

Hee-sik cries and quickly takes her to the hospital where Nam-soon's grandmother and mother also recover quickly in Strong Girl Nam-soon.

Hwang Geum-ju promises her mother, Gil Joong-gan that she will allow her to marry her lover Seo Jun-hee when she recovers in the hospital.

Hee-sik goes to the Doogo factory and finds the antidote for the drug CTA4885, saving Nam-soon who was on the verge of dying. At the police station, the police capture Dr. Choi Ki-tae who was involved in the making of CTA4885, and find the address where Ryu Si-O fled.

Nam-soon recovers quickly and as the new days begins she is seen looking at Kang-sik with a loving gaze as he lays down beside her in the hospital, and the two share a tender moment. Kang-sik suddenly receives a call that they have tracked down Ryu Si-O and the couple becomes proactive to take him down in Strong Girl Nam-soon.

Ryu Si-O is seen interacting with his trusted friend Binbin at the same time who was there on a mission to kill Ryu Si-O. The dejected and alone Ryu Si-O reveals that he has already been betrayed twice and does not want to add another name to it. His parents abandoned him, Nam-soon the only woman he ever loved betrayed him and now he doesn't want BinBin to kill him as well.

Both Kang-sik and Nam-soon arrive at the moment and Ryu Si-O takes his own life uttering the words Die with Dignity leaving Nam-soon with tears in her eyes.

The police soon track down all the drug distributors and find the antidote for it at a stationary store as informed by Nam-soon. They also discover that the owner of the stationery store was none other than Ryu Si-O's father, who provided him with everything even though he abandoned his son.

The scene shifts to how Hwang Geum-ju decides to sue for defamation and disseminate the news that she tracked down the big gang mafia and Gil Joong-gan patches up with her lover and embarks on a journey to punish fraudulent people who trick older people into scams.

All the members of the police force, including Kang-sik, were awarded promotions and Nam-soon became a police officer for her brave acts.

Kang-sik and Nam-soon talk about how if Ryu Si-O had been brought up in a healthy family, he would live a normal life and the latter states he needed only one person to live. Later, Kang-sik proposes to Nam-soon, to which Nam-soon enthusiastically picks him up in the air in Strong Girl Nam-soon.

Subsequently, Nam-soon's family meets Kang-sik's family, and they talk about the couple's marriage. Hwang Geum-ju, brags about her wealth even though they never went to college. She even offers to give a building under the name of her future son-in-law, to which Kang-sik's mother agrees enthusiastically, while Kang-sik denies continuously.

Kang-sik reveals subsequently that the next target of the drug organization is Hwang Geum-ju who later finds out the person she is looking for is none other than Bread with whom she has been talking all this time in Strong Girl Nam-soon.

He has returned to South Korea under the name Nozh. The drama ends by showcasing how Nam-soon diligently performs her police duty and Kang-sik beats the gangster who tries to hurt Nam-soon. It's always Nam-soon catching the culprits and she tracks him down by flying in the air.

Geum-ju visits a place to see Yun Hui and asks her about her son Chung-dong, who was playing in the cyber cafe. As his mother calls out his name, he is seen breaking the screen hinting at the possibility of next season and the Strong Girl Nam-soon concludes.

Will there be another season for Strong Girl Nam-soon?

The drama Strong Girl Nam-soon ended on a positive note providing bittersweet closure to fans without leaving any space for ambiguity.

JTBC announced that they will renew the series for a third season as both Strong Woman Do Bong Soon and Strong Girl Nam-soon have achieved widespread popularity. The cast will be different for the upcoming season.

Viewers can binge-watch the sixteen-episode drama Strong Girl Nam-soon on Netflix and TVING.