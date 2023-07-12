Woo Do-hwan and Lee Yoo-mi confirmed to star in upcoming Netflix series Mr. Plankton

On July 12, 2023, Netflix officially confirmed that Woo Do-hwan, Lee Yoo-mi, Oh Jung-Se, and Kim Hae-Sook would appear in the upcoming romantic comedy series Mr. Plankton. The series tells the story of individuals who struggle to find their place in society or establish meaningful connections with others. The plot revolves around the journey of a wandering man, who is driven by the absence of anyone compelling him to stay.

The synopsis of the show, as per IMDb, reads:

"A road variety romantic comedy genre depicting the journey of a man who had to choose the life of a wanderer because no one loved him or held him."

The announcement about the cast brought immense joy and excitement to K-drama fans, particularly due to the inclusion of their favorite actors Woo Do-hwan and Lee Yoo-mi, who recently starred in Netflix series such as Bloodhounds and All of Us Are Dead, respectively. Fans are delighted to see these actors coming together for the same project.

Woo Do-hwan to play the role of a lost man named Hae-jo in the upcoming drama Mr. Plankton

Woo Do-hwan is set to portray the role of Hae-jo in the upcoming comedy-drama Mr. Plankton. His character is described as a recluse, who distances himself from the world due to personal reasons.

Plankton refers to organisms that rely on tides and currents for transportation and lack sufficient swimming abilities to counteract these forces. Certain types of plankton can remain in a drifting state throughout their entire life cycle.

Similar to plankton, Woo Do-hwan's character Hae-jo also experiences a sense of drifting and isolation. He never feels the love and warmth of another person due to his family background. Unaware of his father's identity, he struggles to find a sense of belonging in society and finds it difficult to connect with others.

Various factors, akin to tides and currents, compel him to remain secluded and isolated from the rest of the world.

Lꪱׁׅꪀׁׅɑׁׅ֮ 리나 @Wanderluster_94 Omg Woo Do Hwan has a new drama coming out this year called Mr. Plankton aaaahhhhh him and Lee Yoo Mi are expected to be a couple! It seems like a funny/romantic drama and I'm soooo excited! Omg Woo Do Hwan has a new drama coming out this year called Mr. Plankton aaaahhhhh him and Lee Yoo Mi are expected to be a couple! It seems like a funny/romantic drama and I'm soooo excited!

Meanwhile, Lee Yoo-mi is set to portray the role of Jo Jae-mi, whose marriage is interrupted by the presence of Hae-jo. Jae-mi has always dreamed of having a family, and she is about to marry into a prestigious and wealthy family when misfortune strikes her happy life.

Hae-jo and Jo Jae-mi's destinies intertwine, and they embark on a strange journey together. Hae-jo seeks to uncover the truth about his origins after a significant and life-changing event occurs. Jae-mi decides to accompany Hae-jo on his journey.

In the series, Oh Jung-se will play Eoh Heung, the only son of a family with a rich ancestral background. Additionally, Kim Hae-sook will play the role of Beom Ho Ja, Eoh Heung's mother.

The upcoming drama Mr. Plankton will be helmed by the renowned director Hong Jong-chan, famous for his projects including Juvenile Justice, Her Private Life, The Most Beautiful Goodbye, and others. The title will be penned by screenwriter Jo Yong, who previously worked on hit projects including It’s Okay to Not Be Okay, After the Rain, and more.

The filming for Mr. Plankton will begin later this year, and it will consist of 10 episodes.

