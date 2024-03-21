“So thoughtful”: Fans react as BTS’ Jimin’s dad- owned cafe Magnate announces event and album giveaway to celebrate 1st anniversary of ‘FACE’

BTS’ Jimin's father has surprised fans with a special giveaway event for fans to participate in at his cafe in Busan in light of album FACE's first anniversary. The BTS vocalist’s debut solo album will mark its first anniversary on March 24, and his father extended his support through an album giveaway for fans to commemorate this milestone.

On March 21, Magnate Cafe, owned by Jimin's father shared an official statement on their Instagram page, unveiling the exciting event where 15 lucky fans will receive the album. Sharing a heartwarming message, the post garnered appreciation from fans online. The message said,

“Hello, we're ZM-illennial. It's time for flowers to stretch out. Everything you try to do, like flowers blooming. I hope you are in full bloom like spring flowers. It's still cold. The wind is cold. Be careful not to catch a cold”.

Fans have expressed their excitement and sent love to Jimin's father following his supportive and thoughtful gesture towards ARMYs.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

More details about BTS’ Jimin's FACE album giveaway

Jimin, known for his vocal and dancing prowess, made his official solo debut with the song Like Crazy on March 24, 2023, receiving immense love from millions of fans around the world. The album includes five songs: Like Crazy (English Ver. & Korean Ver.), Interlude: Dive, Alone, and the pre-release single Set Me Free Pt. 2.

Showcasing his undying love for his fans, the singer also added a hidden track exclusively named Letter. The Serendipity singer is currently serving in the military alongside his fellow group member Jungkook, and fans did not expect a celebration event coming.

However, on March 21, Magnate official, a cafe owned by Jimin's dad announced a surprise for fans, and through his official Instagram account he revealed that he plans on holding an album giveaway for 15 lucky fans. The event will be held at the ZM-illenial (Magnate Cafe) in Busan on Sunday, March 24.

Jimin's solo debut album FACE

Expand Tweet

The 28-year-old South Korean singer has established himself as one of the most prominent figures in the K-pop industry over the past decade as a member of BTS as well as through his infectious solo music. His solo debut song Like Crazy took over the hearts of fans reaching No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100 while also making an unprecedented record as the first K-pop solo artist to achieve this feat.

Recently, in March 2024, the album FACE surpassed over 1.8 billion streams on Spotify and became the first Korean album by a K-pop solo artist to do so. Notably, all five tracks surpassed 100 million streams each on Spotify, with Alone being the latest to do so.

He has over nine songs in total to have amassed 100 million streams on the platform, the remaining four tracks are Closer Than This, Angel Pt.1, With You and VIBE with Taeyang.