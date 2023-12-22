"He worked so hard": Fans react as The Recording Academy lists Jimin's "Like Crazy" as one of the 15 K-Pop songs that took 2023 by storm

BTS member Jimin’s solo debut song Like Crazy has been listed on The Record Academy’s 15 K-Pop songs that took 2023 by storm. Known for his unique vocals and charming performing skills, the BTS member made his solo debut in March with the album FACE.

With his enormous popularity among fans globally, the singer became the first K-pop soloist to reach No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Fans are thrilled to see the Serendipity singer being recognized by the auspicious Record Academy as one of the 15 K-pop tracks that greatly impacted the audience.

Delighted fans took to social media to celebrate this special moment, appreciating the singer’s efforts to release his solo music. A fan on the X said, “He worked so hard.”

Expand Tweet

“His unique artistry and undeniable talent”: Fans react to BTS’ Jimin's Like Crazy listing on The Record Academy’s 15 K-Pop songs that took 2023 by storm

On December 21, the Grammy Awards unveiled the list of 15 hit K-pop songs that took the music industry by storm. The list included songs by artists like SEVENTEEN, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, NewJeans, FIFTY FIFTY, and many more.

Like Crazy by Jimin was one of the songs recognized by the Recording Academy for its artistry and infectious sound. Moreover, the Academy highlighted that the singer contributed to conceptualizing the intriguing music video of Like Crazy and co-wrote five out of six songs on the album.

Heaping praise on the song, the Recording Academy wrote,

“Delivered with stirring mastery, the song resonated with audiences across the globe, leading Jimin to become the first South Korean to top Billboard’s Hot 100 chart.”

The list went viral on social media as soon as the dedicated fans of the BTS member found out about it. This induced much excitement among fans as they were delighted to see Jimin’s song on the 15 K-Pop songs that took 2023 by storm list. They expressed their happiness while congratulating the Filter singer. Here are some reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Other K-pop songs listed by the Recording Academy on the list include rookie girl group FIFTY FIFTY's viral TikTok song Cupid, SEVENTEEN’s Super, BLACKPINK's Jisoo's FLOWER, IVE's I Am, aespa's Spicy, LE SSERAFIM's Unforgiven, NCT DoJaeJung's Perfume, ATEEZ's Bouncy (K-Hot Chilli Peppers), (G)I-DLE's Queencard, NCT Dream's ISTJ, NewJeans’ Super Shy, AKMU's Love Lee, Jungkook's Standing Next to You and RIIZE's Get A Guitar.

In other news, Closer Than This by Jimin was released on December 22 with a special message for his fans, the BTS ARMY. Currently, he is serving in the military alongside his fellow band member Jungkook starting on December 11.