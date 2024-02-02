"Another trophy for Mimi": Fans react as BTS Jimin’s Like Crazy ranks first on IDOL CHAMP in Daejejeon’s Best Song category

BTS member Jimin is trending on social media as the singer won the Daejejeon Best Song in 2023 category on IDOL CHAMP. Jimin's debut solo song Like Crazy ranked No. 1 in the Daejejeon Best Song category after receiving a total of 40.24 percent of votes from fans.

IDOL CAMP held a poll from January 23, 10:00 am KST, to February 2, 11:59 pm KST, to pick the best song enjoyed by fans in 2023. To commemorate his achievement, Jimin will be awarded a special trophy as well as a large media advertisement at Incheon International Airport.

This has led to a massive wave of reactions from fans on the internet. To celebrate this memorable achievement, fans took to X to congratulate the BTS member.

“MY ALL TIME FAVORITE”: Fans react as BTS’ Jimin's Like Crazy wins the 2023 Daejejeon Best Song trophy on IDOL CHAMP

On Friday, February 2, IDOL CHAMP unveiled the results of the one-week Daejejeon Best Song of 2023 poll to find the K-pop champion who delivered spectacular performances. Jimin acquired first place with his solo debut song Like Crazy, with over 40.24 percent of fans voting for him.

The Set Me Free Pt. 2 singer made his solo debut in March 2023 with the album FACE. Taking over the Billboard charts upon his solo debut, he has displayed his worldwide impact on fans and listeners.

The VIBE singer has garnered a lot of affection from fans all across the globe and continues to do so, as fans noted that this was an accomplishment after over 9 months of the song's release.

Since the announcement of the winner of Daejejeon Best Song in 2023, fans have been unable to keep calm. They have praised the K-pop idol on social media for making this achievement.

In other news, Jimin's solo album has accumulated over 254.5 million streams since its release in 2023 on South Korea's most popular music streaming service and online music store, Melon.

This has made him the only K-pop solo idol to have the most streamed album as well as the most streamed song with the titular tune, Like Crazy, on the platform in 2023. Furthermore, FACE came in fifth place in the overall K-pop album category.

BTS’ Jimin's military service

On December 12, the K-pop idol marked his military service journey alongside Jungkook as the last two members of the septet to do so. The two stars completed their basic training on January 16 and entered their designated base.

At his graduation ceremony, Jimin was named the best trainee in his unit and was also awarded the Honor of Exemplary with Commendation from the Chief of Division. This has made him eligible for a 4-night vacation from his home base and a one-month early promotion.