“Mesmerizing. Jaw dropping. Iconic Jimin”: Fans lavish praise as BTS’ Jimin’s Set Me Free Pt.2 MV surpasses 100 Million views on YouTube

BTS fans have recently been riding a wave of happiness as good news keeps popping up. Jimin, a member of BTS, gave them another reason to celebrate as his song Set Me Free Pt.2 from his latest album FACE surpassed 100 million views on YouTube. Achieving this significant milestone on July 30, 2023, just four months after its release, marks a remarkable feat for the talented artist.

While the BTS member's other song, Like Crazy, continues to break records, fans are overjoyed to see yet another of his songs achieve this major feat. The continuous success of Jimin's music brings immense pride and excitement to the BTS fandom.

Jimin's Set Me Free Pt. 2 achieves the 100-million mark on YouTube

On July 30, 2023, Jimin's song Set Me Free Pt.2, which is a part of his album FACE, achieved a milestone of 100 million views on YouTube. The song Set Me Free Pt.2 strongly conveys the message of self-empowerment, resilience, and breaking free from limitations. It is an anthem for personal growth, self-discovery, and the journey toward a brighter, liberated future.

Released on March 17, 2023, Set Me Free Pt.2 also has a whopping 172 million streams on one of the leading music platforms, Spotify. Because of its dark and liberating theme, fans didn’t even hold themselves back from calling it one of the best releases of 2023. Before the official release, the star had teased a look at the song’s music video on March 14 and 15 with two short clips.

Expressing their support and happiness for Jimin’s recent achievement, fans had a lot to say on social media:

Jimin's power is truly unmatched



Set Me Free Pt.2 has surpassed over 100M views on Youtube!



Jimin explains the meaning of the song and the inspiration behind it

During an interview with the Consequence publication on March 17, 2023, Jimin broke down the song’s meaning and the inspiration behind it.

“It’s the last track on the album; the last of the emotions. It’s very intense,” the singer said as he described the song.

The singer took the opportunity to explain the meaning behind his first-ever solo song being labeled as “part two,” which may have surprised some of his fans. Many were left wondering about the first part of the song and why he chose this approach.

During his explanation, he also confirmed that the song’s title is a homage to fellow BTS member SUGA’s previously released song Set Me Free. He clarified that there was no direct connection or intentional division between parts one and two; the decision was based on the themes and messages conveyed in each song.

The BTS star’s song focuses on the themes of freedom and moving forward, while SUGA’s song tells stories that precede those themes. Considering this thematic progression, he felt it was fitting for his song to follow SUGA’s mixtape, hence the title “part two.”

Through the song, Jimin expresses a strong desire for freedom and liberation from past struggles and limitations. The lyrics convey a sense of determination and resilience as he reflects on the challenges he has faced and the path he has traveled. He embraces the idea of breaking free from the clutches of the past and moving forward with newfound strength and confidence.