“I cried my eyes out”: BTS’ SUGA confesses to getting emotional after MOTS7 World Tour got cancelled due to pandemic

BTS’ SUGA gave a rare glimpse into his vulnerable and emotional side recently. During the latest broadcast of his drinking show Suchwita, the idol confessed that he cried his eyes out after their ambitious MAP OF THE SOUL World Tour was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic that brought the world to a standstill. The Haegeum singer revealed that this was the first time in many years that he broke down in front of his parents.
On July 3, BTS’ SUGA hosted comedian and MC Jo Se-ho on the latest broadcast of Suchwita. Although this wasn’t the first time he was speaking to the popular MC, it was certainly the first time they were having an emotional and honest chat about their lives and careers, and so, when the conversation steered towards their careers and hardships, the BTS rapper made a vulnerable confession.
The Daechwita rapper revealed that he and Bangtan members really wanted to go and perform, but when the mega tour got canceled, he was dejected and cried his eyes out in front of his parents, something he hasn’t done since he left home to pursue a career in music.
"I wanted to go perform, and people were waiting for me, but we couldn't go anywhere. And so I cried, and I slept in my parents' room with them. I left home when I was 18, and lived on my own since then, but I slept between my parents. I cried my eyes out, feeling miserable," the rapper confessed.
BTS’ SUGA’s fans react emotionally as the rapper reveals he slept in his parents' room after the cancellation of MOTS Tour
BTS' SUGA isn't known for sharing the vulnerable contents of his mind, which is why fans were surprised when the Amygdala singer revealed that he cried his eyes out and slept in his parent's room when the MOTS Tour got canceled due to COVID-19. He revealed to MC Jo Se-ho that he left home at the age of 18 to pursue his career in music and hasn’t spent much time with his parents.
This was almost a decade after he left home, and he felt really unhappy at the prospect of their magnum opus tour getting canceled. He revealed that all these years when he was living away from his parents, he painted a happy picture of himself and never really shared his innermost struggles, so as not to worry his aging parents. However, the pandemic took a toll on his mental health, and he let his guard down.
Hearing this, BTS’ SUGA’s fans became emotional as well and expressed that they were happy to know that he found comfort in his parents.
BTS’ SUGA has shown his vulnerable self to fans a couple of times before. In one of Bangtan’s past concerts at the KSPO Dome in 2016, he broke down in tears and bowed when he saw his parents attend their concert. According to the Haegeum rapper’s admission, his parents were not too keen on him pursuing a career in music and wanted him to do a more stable income job instead.
The Daechwita hitmaker trusted his musical abilities and talent and left home at a young age to pursue his career as a musician. Hence, when he saw his parents come to their Wings concert in 2016, he couldn’t contain his overwhelming emotions and broke down, bowing to them as the other members consoled him.
BTS’ SUGA cries as he emotionally hugs his older brother at the latter’s wedding
On July 2, after wrapping his first-ever solo world tour, the Haegeum hitmaker flew down to his hometown Daegu to attend his older brother Min Geum-jae’s wedding. Naturally, he was the star attraction at the event owing to his popularity, but the singer won hearts with his humble demeanor and heartwarming words for his brother.
BTS’ SUGA revealed that it was his older brother Min Geum-jae who stood by him and encouraged him to pursue music when their parents were against it. Both brothers grew emotional as they teared up and hugged each other as the others watched them embrace.
The rest of the Bangtan members are busy with their solo activities and military duties.
