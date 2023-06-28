“Shout out to J-Hope”: BTS’ Suga credits Arson singer for choreographing People Pt.2 during Agust D concert in Seoul

Min Yoongi aka Suga, embarked on a global tour after the release of his latest album, D-DAY, which came out on April 21, 2023. During the recent Seoul concert held on June 24, 2023, at the KSPO Dome, Suga left the audience astonished with a surprising revelation. He announced that one of the most-beloved tracks from his new album, "People Pt.2," was choreographed by his fellow BTS bandmate, J-Hope. This unexpected news overwhelmed the fans, who couldn't contain their emotions upon hearing it.

"Shoutout to J-hope. I want to thank him for making the choreography for this song," Min Yoongi said.

전심⁷ | 七ake十w回! @hobitoninfusion sooo hobi was the choreographer of people pt.2!! the dancers were dancing to the choreography that uarmyhope posted on the day the song was released🥹 ‍

“shout out to jhope”sooo hobi was the choreographer of people pt.2!! the dancers were dancing to the choreography that uarmyhope posted on the day the song was released🥹 “shout out to jhope”😭sooo hobi was the choreographer of people pt.2!! the dancers were dancing to the choreography that uarmyhope posted on the day the song was released🥹❤️‍🔥https://t.co/he9BMUWuHt

Suga's "People Pt.2," which features the acclaimed K-pop soloist IU, serves as a sequel to the previously released "People" track. J-hope, renowned as the main dancer of BTS, has a history of choreographing numerous songs for the group. However, given that J-hope is currently fulfilling his military service obligations, it came as a delightful surprise to the audience that he had choreographed a song for Suga prior to his departure.

In depth of Suga's 'People Pt. 2'

Similar to "People," the track "People Pt.2" is a powerful song that captures all sorts of emotions about us people in general. Released as a part of his solo work under the name Agust D, the song showcases Suga's depth as an artist and his ability to convey personal experiences and emotions through his music.

"People Pt.2" delves into the complexities of human relationships and the impact they have on one's life. The lyrics express a sense of vulnerability, addressing themes of trust, betrayal, and the struggles of maintaining connections with others. Suga's poignant and heartfelt verses offer a glimpse into his own experiences and thoughts, allowing listeners to relate and find solace in his words.

The impact of this song extends beyond its musical qualities. The track serves as a reminder of the importance of empathy and understanding in navigating the complexities of emotions. It encourages listeners to reflect on their own interactions with others and to appreciate the impact that people have on their lives.

Furthermore, IU’s melodious voice adds to the sweet and soft aspects of the song. Surprising to see, Suga uses his vocal ability to harmonize along with IU, and that sets the song further apart from others.

J-hope and Suga: Through the years

J-Hope and Suga, together known as the dynamic duo "Sope," are two members of the incredibly popular K-pop group BTS. Their collaboration as Sope has captured the hearts of fans worldwide and has become an integral part of BTS's discography and performances.

Sope's synergy and chemistry as a duo shine through in their music and on-stage presence. Their contrasting yet complementary styles create a unique blend that adds depth and variety to BTS's sound. J-Hope brings his vibrant energy, charismatic rap verses, and powerful dance skills, while Suga adds his introspective lyricism, along with his signature laid-back rap style.

Their collaborations can be found in various BTS tracks, such as "MIC Drop," "Ma City," "Dope," "Cypher Pt.2," and many more, where they often exchange verses, play off each other's energy, and deliver memorable performances. Another notable collaboration is "Ddaeng," a track released as part of BTS's annual Festa celebrations, where Sope's rap verses shine brightly, displaying their exceptional flow and wordplay.

After Suga's announcement about the choreography of "People Pt.2" done by J-hope, there were some sweet fan reactions we can't ignore.

BTS BTS BTS @bangtan_com_ph



#AgustD_SUGA_Tour_in_Seoul "Shoutout to J-hope. I want to thank him for making the choreography for this song." — Min Yoongi. "Shoutout to J-hope. I want to thank him for making the choreography for this song." — Min Yoongi. #AgustD_SUGA_Tour_in_Seoul https://t.co/7ypj2tpFKT

danielle⁷🍊 @honeymyng deepslowpanic - namgi victim @deepslowpanic hey remember when jhope gifted the choreo to people pt 2 to yoongi right before his enlistment hey remember when jhope gifted the choreo to people pt 2 to yoongi right before his enlistment why wld u do this IM SAD AGAIN I MISS SOPE twitter.com/deepslowpanic/… why wld u do this IM SAD AGAIN I MISS SOPE twitter.com/deepslowpanic/…

jemma @lovvemaze JHOPE CHOREOGRAPHED PEOPLE PT 2 JHOPE CHOREOGRAPHED PEOPLE PT 2 😭😭😭😭

Shelly Lang @ShellyL_07 @sopedaiIy During the entire tour, he thanked his brother, Jhope, for creating choreography for People Pt. 2 as a gift. He didn’t have to do it, but he announced it to express his love and appreciation for his brother. @sopedaiIy During the entire tour, he thanked his brother, Jhope, for creating choreography for People Pt. 2 as a gift. He didn’t have to do it, but he announced it to express his love and appreciation for his brother.

On April 18, J-hope became the second BTS member (after Jin) to enlist in the the South Korean military for his mandatory military service. He is currently serving his period. J-Hope recently attained the position of an assistant instructor during his military duties. Prior to joining the military, J-Hope accomplished all the necessary tasks and responsibilities related to his highly successful album, Jack in the Box, which was released on July 15, 2022. Recently, J-Hope and Suga became the only two members of BTS to have had their documentaries named J-Hope in THE BOX and SUGA: Road to D-DAY released throughout the entire world, which can currently be seen in theaters.

Beyond their musical collaborations, J-Hope and Suga's friendship and camaraderie are cherished by fans. They often display their bond through playful interactions and heartwarming moments during interviews, behind-the-scenes footage, and social media posts. Their dynamic extends beyond the stage, creating a strong foundation of support and friendship within the group.

Poll : 0 votes