"USER BTS" trends on Twitter as SUGA revives the group's account with his recent tweet

On May 13, 2023, BTS' SUGA made a surprise post on the group's common Twitter handle, @BTS_twt. Since the account hasn't been active for a long time, with its last post being a group photo taken during j-hope's enlistment, fans were concerned that the account would be disabled soon. However, saving it by a close edge, the idol posted a picture of him at the BTS Exhibition Proof in L.A.

방탄소년단 @BTS_twt BTS Exhibition Proof in LA BTS Exhibition Proof in LA 🌴 https://t.co/MNTP8q9Bvo

Fans were delighted about the comeback and used the opportunity to create an abundance of memes. Fans made fun of BTS, joking that they probably forgot the password because they haven't used Twitter much since starting their own accounts. The jokes on the same topic revived themselves after this incident.

Fans cheer as BTS' SUGA posts on the group's Twitter account, saving it from being permanently disabled

While the rules of Twitter used to be different in the earlier years, the revised plans state that an account must be logged in at least once every thirty days and can't be inactive over a month. If an account fails to do so, it will be automatically disabled and permanently deleted from the platform.

When the information reached the internet, their first concern was about BTS' Twitter account. Given that their last post was when j-hope left for his mandatory military enlistment on April 18, where the whole group came together for a picture, the account was at quite a risk.

However, with only a few days left for its span to reach the end, SUGA went on Twitter to post about his recent visit to the BTS Proof Exhibition in L.A.

autumn⁷🍂 @0613_Rkive Taaamas @Taaaaamas ICYMI: Twitter is cracking down on 'inactive accounts', starting right now. Accounts are already being taken down for inactivity.



What I had ASSUMED though, that it'd be counts that were maybe 3 years inactive, 5 years, 10 years maybe. NO, IT'S 30 DAYS!



Gone for a month? BANNED ICYMI: Twitter is cracking down on 'inactive accounts', starting right now. Accounts are already being taken down for inactivity.What I had ASSUMED though, that it'd be counts that were maybe 3 years inactive, 5 years, 10 years maybe. NO, IT'S 30 DAYS!Gone for a month? BANNED https://t.co/Zvv9vClAZi someone tell user @BTS_twt to log into the account before may 18th twitter.com/Taaaaamas/stat… someone tell user @BTS_twt to log into the account before may 18th twitter.com/Taaaaamas/stat…

minà🦋 @_minagguk Got notification from user bts_twt after ages Got notification from user bts_twt after ages https://t.co/FeQMeCGXvv

sunny⁷ @fairytkk tani⁷ @stopbeingdelulu Tell me about "back in my days" BTS related stuff. Tell me about "back in my days" BTS related stuff. back in my days user bts_twt tweeted everyday and we used to get bangtan bombs without subs twitter.com/stopbeingdelul… back in my days user bts_twt tweeted everyday and we used to get bangtan bombs without subs twitter.com/stopbeingdelul…

m misses taetae @twinkletaeee user bts_twt coming back from a ditch



user bts_twt coming back from a ditchhttps://t.co/9LkuMAwmFk

emily⁷ @DlS_3ASE user bts_twt remembered the twitter password user bts_twt remembered the twitter password https://t.co/6MeKAhFKpW

They made sure to seize the chance to expand on the joke as BTS forgetting their Twitter password has become a running joke among the ARMYs. Twitter was flooded with memes and reactions to SUGA reviving the account, naturally leading to the keyword "USER BTS" trending on Twitter.

BTS' SUGA aka Agust D and his recent activities: Agust D tour, NBA matches, and more

Fans who've been up to date with BTS' activities would be aware that SUGA, aka Agust D, is currently rolling out his solo tour in the U.S. Almost halfway through his remarkable live performances in the States, the idol has also engaged himself in other activities. SUGA has been very active in that field, considering the star was recently named NBA brand ambassador.

If his appearances in basketball matches weren't sufficient enough earlier, they only doubled with his new embarkation with the NBA While fans are happy to see him enjoy the game that he truly loves, they are also excited about the future collaborations that the two will engage in. It appears to be a very promising collaboration based on the numerous hints the idol has been dropping to his fans.

With his latest update on Twitter, it was also revealed the idol has been visiting places like the BTS Proof Exhibition in L.A., Santa Monica. The exhibition that's taking place between May 9 and June 11 is expected to showcase the journey and touchstone moments of the group as they climbed their way to the top of the ladder with many struggles and difficulties.

With BTS' Twitter being saved by SUGA's tweet about his exhibition visit, fans are much at ease and are happy to enjoy the moment with memes and jokes.

