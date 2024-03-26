“FACE creates a new grammar of K-pop”: Rolling Stone Korea columnist Isak Choi deep dives into BTS' Jimin's solo debut album on its 1st anniversary

BTS’ Jimin's solo debut album FACE marked its first anniversary on March 24, 2024. To commemorate this highly successful album, Rolling Stone Korea columnist Isak Choi wrote a captivating review article about Jimin's journey of creating this music piece.

The columnist highlighted how the Moon not only inspired the concept of the album but also laid a foundation that explored the depth of Jimin's on-stage presence while also looking at his journey of finding freedom through different emotions.

Particularly speaking about the pre-release track Set Me Free Pt. 2, Choi spoke about the singer's narrative of liberating himself from transparent oppression by incorporating his truth. She wrote,

“FACE amplifies the paradox of ecstasy through the dimension of Jimin and brings it into the inner self of the audience. It is no exaggeration to say that the sweet and hot experience is a joy that only Jimin can provide.”

She further added,

“FACE creates a new grammar of K-pop by organically shaping the ecstasy, chaos, and vitality created by the moon with Jimin's music, dance, language, and images.”

Rolling Stone Korea columnist Isak Choi crafts a captivating critique on the 1st anniversary of BTS' Jimin's solo debut album FACE

On March 24, 2023, BTS’ Jimin dropped his highly anticipated solo debut album FACE with hip-hop and R&B tracks that reached the hearts of its listeners. Jimin had topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart before as a member of BTS with different songs, however, he wrote history by reaching the top of the chart emerging as the first Korean solo artist to achieve this milestone with the titular tune Like Crazy.

The album received much appreciation from fans and listeners and has now surpassed over 1.8 billion streams on the music service platform Spotify.

In her review piece, Isak Choi explored the singer's efforts to bring his album live through intriguing music videos and dance choreography blending with songs.

She highlighted how he chose to move forward with contemporary dance and distinct concepts for this album other than being a K-pop idol. Appreciating Jimin's talents and artistry she wrote,

“The ability to judge and push when to start something completely new is the most important of Jimin's many talents. He believes in himself, saying he has to do it eventually”.

Isak Choi's review of Jimin's album FACE on its first anniversary (Image Via X/@mi_amor_1013)

Talking about his passion for dancing, she wrote,

“Because he started his career in music through dance, for Jimin, performance is not an afterthought to music, but a companion to it."

Isak Choi's review of Jimin's album FACE on its first anniversary (Image Via X/@bts_chartdata)

Jimin's accolades following his solo debut

Jimin received the King of K-pop award at the esteemed Melon Music Awards and also grabbed the Best Male Artist Award at the Mnet Asian Music Awards in 2023. He was awarded in three different categories at the 2024 Hanteo Music Awards: Artist of the Year, Global Artist Award — Oceania, and Global Artist Award — South America. He won the Main Award (Bonsang) at the 2024 Seoul Music Awards besides Jungkook and V.

Currently, the BTS vocalist is serving in the military along with the rest of his band members.