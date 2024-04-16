AERA set to present behind the scenes of BTS Jimin's 2023 cover shoot at a magazine production exhibition

On Monday, April 15, the Japanese weekly magazine AERA announced an insightful exhibition where the unseen footage from BTS’ Jimin's cover page making will be showcased. AERA will be holding an exhibition to show the attendees the process of magazine making and publishing.

BTS’ Jimin graced the front page of AERA magazine on its April 3, 2023, front page following his solo debut album release in March. The issue included a 12-page feature, including interviews and photographs.

Notably, the photos were captured by renowned photographer Mika Ninagawa. She has showcased her work in Japanese films like Sakuran, No Longer Human, Helter Skelter, Followers, Diner, and many more.

Jimin's issue in collaboration with Mika Ninagawa received a great response from fans across the globe. Among the four segments of the exhibition, one includes displaying the behind-the-scenes scenes from some of the major front-page photo shoots by Mika Ninagawa, and she is set to deliver a message at the venue.

AERA will display the production process of BTS Jimin 2023 cover shoot along with others

BTS’ Jimin made his official solo debut on March 24, 2023, with his highly anticipated album FACE, which includes six tracks. While fans awaited the album, he also worked with the Japanese publication AERA for their April 2023 issue.

He donned a mauve pink blazer surrounded by colorful flowers, blending effortlessly with the floral backdrop. The LIKE CRAZY singer gave a fresh energy to the cover. Given the enormous popularity of the BTS vocalist, the April 2023 issue dominated some of the Japanese online e-commerce platforms even before the magazine was released.

With just the pre-orders, Jimin's cover reigned in the best-selling rankings as well as the best-selling in the new releases rankings list on Amazon Japan. Furthermore, it topped the best-seller list of another Japanese online marketplace, Net 7.

As the AERA cover featuring Jimin received much love from the audience, the publication has decided to feature the making process of the front page in their upcoming magazine exhibition.

Besides the unseen clips and photos of BTS’ Jimin's issue, behind-the-scenes of other artists' cover pages will also be displayed. These include popular figure skater Yuzuru Hanyu and Japanese idol Hiromitsu Kitayama, and J-pop groups like INI and BE: FIRST will also be shown.

More about AERA presents How to Make a Magazine: Grand Anatomy Exhibition

The exhibition is scheduled to take place between Wednesday, April 17, and Tuesday, April 23, excluding some hours on the weekends, and the entrance fee is free for the attendees. It will be held at the COVER library located in Tokyu Plaza Harajuku Harakado.

The timing for the exhibition is set from 11 am to 9 pm JST. Meanwhile, on Saturday, April 20, and Sunday, April 21, the timings are set to be from 5 pm to 9 pm JST.

There will be four different segments of the exhibition:

A panel exhibition to discuss how an issue of a magazine is created through the weekly magazine

The magazine’s cover filming and behind-the-scenes videos.

A segment showcasing the issues that represent the history of AERA

Mirror photo wall where the attendees can be on the cover of AERA and more

Currently, the Set Me Free Pt. 2 singer is serving in the military along with his fellow BTS member Jungkook. The two enlisted for their service on December 12, 2023, under the buddy system, which allows two friends or acquaintances to serve their term in the military together.

Meanwhile, all the members of the K-pop boy group BTS are expected to reunite in 2025.

