“FASHION ICON”: Fans ecstatic as Fashionista lists Jimin's Vogue Korea April 2023 cover as one of the most memorable magazine covers this year

BTS member Jimin has taken over the internet with his mesmerizing visuals and heart-stealing charisma. The Like Crazy singer’s Vogue Korea April 2023 front page visuals have been listed as one of the 28 Most Memorable Magazine covers of the year by Fashionista Magazine.

On December 27, the enormously popular fashion magazine Fashionista dropped the list of 28 magazine covers that took the internet by storm. It featured renowned names like Beyoncé, Margot Robbie, Zendaya, and many more. Jimin’s Vogue Cover, being one of the listed covers, has created much excitement among fans.

Fans took to social media to express their excitement as they trended #JIMINxVOGUEKOREA on X (formerly Twitter). A user complimented his cover, calling him a “FASHION ICON.”

“This is still my wallpaper”: Fans as BTS’ Jimin's Vogue Korea Cover named as one of the 28 Most Memorable Magazine Covers of 2023 by Fashionista

The cover by Hyea W. Kang captures the FACE singer's astonishing beauty as he laid back in a brown leather jacket with a pair of blue jeans. Listing the Filter singer along with other BTS members and renowned stars for cover pages, Fashionista wrote:

“We can't stop thinking about all the stand-out covers that sent us running to newsstands or online over the past 12 months.”

Since March 2023, the Serendipity singer has represented the luxury brand Tiffany & Co. For the cover, he graced the Tiffany HardWear Necklace along well with the Tiffany T Smile Pendant. As he perfectly displayed the elegance of the jewelry brand, fans could not help but fall in love with him. Appreciating his visuals, Vogue Korea said his charisma resembled the late American actor James Dean.

Soon after Fashionista dropped the list of covers that left a huge impression in 2023, Jimin's fans went gaga over the fact that his Vogue Korea April 2023 edition front page was among the most memorable covers. Here are some reactions:

Among the 28 Most Memorable Magazine Covers of 2023, BTS member RM was named twice for the Vogue Korea June 2023 edition and 032c, Winter 2023/24. Meanwhile, BTS' Jungkook was listed for the charming front page of Vogue Korea's October 2023 edition, and Jennie of BLACKPINK was listed for her mesmerizing cover of Harper's Bazaar Korea October 2023 edition.

Jimin's latest single Closer Than This

The Angel singer is currently serving in the military alongside Jungkook at their designated bases under the buddy system. Despite beginning his military service journey on December 12, he left a special message for fans in the form of a beautiful song called Closer Than This. The song was released on December 22.