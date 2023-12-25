“Making records no matter what he releases”: Fans react as BTS Jimin's 'Closer Than This' sets record for highest Debut by K-pop Soloist on Pandora

BTS Jimin's solo track, Closer Than This, has achieved an unprecedented feat by securing the record for the highest debut by a Korean/K-pop soloist on the renowned streaming platform, Pandora.

This news arrived on December 25, 2023, making him one of the biggest deals in the global K-pop scene. This isn't the first time Jimin has made a record on Pandora. Earlier this year, in September, the BTS idol became the only Korean soloist to have over 852k monthly listeners on the platform.

Expand Tweet

Released with anticipation and excitement, Closer Than This has not only met but exceeded expectations. The record-breaking debut on Pandora adds another feather to Jimin's cap, demonstrating the global impact of BTS and its members as individual artists.

"Only Jimin can break records with a fan song": BTS star's song Closer Than This achieves a milestone on Pandora

Pandora, a pioneer in personalized internet radio, has been a staple in the music industry for its ability to introduce listeners to new tracks and artists based on their preferences. The American platform's influence is immense, making it a crucial space for artists to reach diverse audiences. Jimin's heartwarmingly upbeat song on Pandora reflects not only the popularity of the song itself but also the increasing recognition of K-pop as a global musical force.

This song has become really close to the hearts of the ARMYs and will continue to do so. The reason behind it is that the song is a tribute to the fans for never leaving BTS' side and a hopeful goodbye until they see each other next time. Before enlisting in the military, the FACE artist created, recorded, and gifted the ARMYs with this song after a few days of officially missing in action.

Expand Tweet

The love and effort Jimin put into making this song resonated deeply with the fans, who felt it deep in their hearts. This outpouring of mutual love had them streaming the song more and more in the pursuit of giving the song the recognition it deserves.

Closer than this by Jimin debuted with 213 thousand (precisely 213,757 streams) on Pandora, breaking the record for the highest debut for any K-pop soloist in history and becoming the fastest K-pop solo song to surpass both 100K and 200K streams on the platform.

The achievement represents not just a personal victory for Jimin but a collective triumph for the BTS fandom, as fans on social media are celebrating the song's success and sharing their pride about the track.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

As Jimin basks in the success of Closer Than This, the question on fans' minds is, what's next. Jimin's solo success sets the stage for an exciting future, with fans eagerly awaiting more musical masterpieces. In conclusion, Jimin's record-breaking debut on Pandora with Closer Than This is a moment of celebration for ARMYs and the K-pop community at large.

The Busan boy's achievement is not just a personal milestone but is a representation of the bridge that K-pop builds, fostering cultural exchange and appreciation on a global scale.