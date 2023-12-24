"He is the future": Fans react as BTS' Jungkook records the biggest trend during group's enlistment day on TikTok Korea

On December 24, 2023, the South Korean media outlet News Culture reported that BTS' Jungkook set TikTok Korea on fire as he recorded the biggest trend during the group's enlistment.

As announced by Rankify, the domestic TikTok influencer trend index for the second week of December for Jungkook stood at 11,882 points, which was increased from 1,611 points from the first week of December (10, 271) and topped the TikTok Korea trend.

As the fans learned about the golden maknae topping the TikTok Korea trend in the second week of December, when all the group members finally enlisted for their mandatory military service, they were proud. They stated that the golden maknae is the future and nobody can beat him and said:

"Main pop boy for a reason": Fans can't stop showering love as Jungkook topped the Korean trends

On December 12, Jungkook and Jimin enlisted for their mandatory military service, marking the enlistment of all the members of BTS. Fans all over social media were busy sending well-wishes to the members.

According to the outlet above, the Standing Next to You singer's trend index was 11,882 points for the second week, jumping from 10,271 points in the first week of December. Jungkook even surpassed BTS's trend index of 8,170, which increased from 5,362 in the first week.

Moreover, the outlet stated that the golden maknae topped the gender preference analysis, famous among 29% of men and 71% of women.

Regarding age preference, the Standing Next to You singer was famous among 7% of teenagers, 19% in their 20s, 29% in their 30s, 30% in their 40s, and 16% in their 50s.

The search terms related to the singer's Korea Index included 'army,' 'Jungkook's tattoo,' and others. Fans kept searching for the golden maknae's Instagram, even though it had already been deleted.

As soon as fans learned that the Standing Next to You singer was trending throughout the second week of December on TikTok Korea, they expressed pride, stating that the idol's influence was insane and incomparable. Many fans also said they have been missing the singer since he joined the military.

Fans are reacting as Standing Next to You recorded the biggest trend during the group's enlistment day on TikTok Korea.

Meanwhile, he recently released his debut album, GOLDEN, featuring eleven tracks, which has been topping charts worldwide and receiving worldwide praise.

The Standing Next to You singer is set to enlist over eighteen months and is expected to return by 2025.