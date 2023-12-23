"He’s so hardworking man": Fans in awe as BTS' Jimin shares about "Closer Than This" being a gift to ARMYs while he's serving in military BANGTAN BOMB

On December 23, 2023, the BTS official Twitter account shared the new BANGTAN BOMB titled THIS IS JIMIN, showcasing the behind-the-scenes of his recently shared reel on the group's official Instagram account with the same title a few days ago.

In the Instagram reel, the Set Me Free Pt.2 singer provided a glimpse of the choreography of his Closer Than This digital single released yesterday, that is, on December 22.

In the BANGTAN BOMB, Jimin provides insights about his recently released digital single, Closer Than This, where he confesses that it is a gift for ARMYs and wants them to listen to it while he serves in the military.

As soon as the fans saw the Like Crazy singer's insights, they took to social media, and one user complimented how hardworking he is and tweeted:

"THANK YOU, JIMIN": Fans are grateful to the singer for his thoughtfulness

Jimin enlisted for his mandatory military service on December 12, 2023, alongside Jungkook and is currently serving his country. He also released his digital single Closer Than This and its music video, where he aims to convey that he will be back soon from the military for his fans, and until then, he will always be there for his members and fans.

In the behind-the-scenes video for This is Jimin, he is seen practicing the choreography of Closer Than This with the dancers and having a good time. He is further learning the choreography, and fans can see how much fun he's having with the other dancers. He also wrote messages for fans on the studio's mirror, drawing seven hearts and stating that he would come back soon and fans should be healthy and happy. On the last day of practice, Kim Taehyung also came to meet the idol and hugged him.

By the end of the video, Jimin finally confessed why he created Closer Than This and stated that he wishes the fans would love this song, saying,

"I've been posting my dance videos on my social media with the hashtag #ThisisJimin. I've been working on my way up for my song "Closer than this" by shooting myself dancing to various genres and I'm finally releasing this song. I was trying do various stuff before join the military. I hope you enjoy it."

He continues,

"I was glad because ARMY seemed to enjoy the videos I've been uploading. This is a song just for you saying that I'll be back after military service. I hope you enjoy the song and the dance. This has been #ThisisJimin. Thanks for sending love I'll see you after my service."

As soon as the fans saw the message from the Like Crazy singer, they were moved to tears and stated that he is one of the most precious human beings who lit up their world. They wished him a healthy time in the military. Fans also confessed that they enjoy Closer Than This and the beautiful song.

Fans are reacting as the singer shares how Closer Than This is a gift to ARMYs while he's serving in the military in a new BANGTAN BOMB:

The Set Me Free Pt.2 singer is set to complete his military service within eighteen months and is expected to return by 2025.