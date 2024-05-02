Where to stream BTS drama Begins Youth online? Air time, release schedule, plot, and all you need to know

The BTS drama Begins Youth is an ongoing coming-of-age and fantasy television series, which dropped the first four episodes in the last week of April 2024. The drama is helmed by Kim Jae-hong and screenwriters Kim Soo-jin and Choi Woo-joo. It is based on the storyline of the Bangtan Universe.

Expand Tweet

Begins Youth is available to stream only on the paid platform Xclusive. The drama features talented actors, including Seo Ji-hoon, Ahn Ji-ho, Noh Jong-hyun, Kim Yoon-woo, Jeon Jin-seo, Jung Woo-jin, and Seo Young-joo. Hybe Corporation and Chorokbaem Media are the production company behind this drama.

Viewers can watch Begins Youth on Xclusive

Where to watch, air time, and release schedule

BTS drama Begins Youth dropped the first four episodes on April 30, 2024. Each episode will be of a 60-70 minutes duration, and is scheduled for release every Tuesday at 16:00 KST. It is available to watch on Xclusive, and viewers have to purchase each episode from its official website. The drama features 12 episodes.

While episodes 1, 2, 3, and 4 premiered on April 30, 2024, episodes 5,6,7,8 will be dropped on May 7, 2024. The last four episodes of Begins Youth will be released on May 14, 2024.

Plot

According to the Xclusive website, BTS drama Begins Youth is based on the fictional tale of The Most Beautiful Moment in Life that the boy band has been showcasing to the world through their music videos, albums, and other content since 2015. The drama depicts the friendship, struggles, and transformation of seven young teenagers into adults, who learn to confide in each other.

The BTS drama Begins Youth is adapted from Save Me webtoon as well.

Cast and Characters

Expand Tweet

In the BTS drama Begins Youth, Seo Ji-hoon, Seo Young-joo, Jeon Jin-seo, Jung Woo-jin, Noh Jung-hyun, Kim Yoon-woo, and Ahn Ji-hoo are set to chronicle the characters of group members.

Seo Ji-hoon is set to play the character of Jin, who is known as Kim Hwan. Seo Young-joo is set to chronicle the character of RM, known as Kim Do-geon. Jeon Jin-seo will play Jungkook's character, named Jeon Je-ha. Jung Woo-jin will play the role of Kim Taehyung's character, Kim Joo-an. Noh Jong-hyun will portray the role of Suga's character, Min Ce-in. Kim Yoon-woo will chronicle the role of Jimin's character, Park Ha-ru. Lastly, Ahn Ji-ho will play the role of j-hope's character, Jeong Ho-su.

Seo Ji-hoon as Kim Hwan

Seo Ji-hoon will chronicle the character of Kim Hwan, the son of a National Assembly member. Living his life as per his father's demands, Kim Hwan seems well-accomplished in his life. However, behind the facade of his wealthy lifestyle, he finds it challenging to express himself. After transferring to a new school, he meets six other young boys who become a significant part of his life.

Seo Young-joo as Kim Do-geon

Seo Young-joo will chronicle the character of a mature and responsible character, Kim Do-geon, in Begins Youth. Hailing from a financially weak background, he works hard to make ends meet. Despite his burden of poverty, he maintains good marks in his academic life.

Jeon Jin-seo as Jeon Je-ha

Jeon Jin-seo will play the character of Jeon Je-ha, who has become numb to the question of life and death. While helping his friend Min Ce-in, he finds comfort, which has been snatched away from his life due to an insecure family.

Jung Woo-jin as Kim Joo-an

Kim Joo-an, the character modeled after BTS' Kim Taehyung, will be played by Jung Woo-jin. Kim Joo-an's life changed drastically when his mother left home. Consequently, his kind and humble father turned into an alcoholic, making things difficult for him. However, with a touch of hope, he strives every day to wait for his father's return to normalcy.

Noh Jong-hyun as Min Ce-in

Expand Tweet

Noh Jong-hyun will chronicle the character of Min Ce-in, who finds comfort in playing piano and hanging out with his six other friends who never judge him. Several rumors circle his life, accusing him of burning his house and murdering his mother. However, the truth is far from the rumors, as Min Ce-in loved his mother the most.

Kim Yoon-woo as Park Ha-ru

Kim Yoon-woo will portray the character of a warm-hearted boy with a contagious smile, Park Ha-ru. His family was overprotective and in a dilemma since childhood due to his traumatic past.

Ahn Ji-ho as Jeong Ho-su

The character, Jeong Ho-su will be played by Ahn Ji-ho in Begins Youth. Jeong Ho-su has a passion for dancing and loves doing it. During childhood, he was abandoned at an amusement park. However, the traumatic experience from his past did not hinder his ability to mingle with other people, and he continues to have an optimistic outlook toward life.

Viewers and ARMYs can binge-watch BTS drama Begins Youth only on Xclusive.