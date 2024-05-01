BTS' j-hope reportedly receives an early promotion to the rank of a Sergeant

On May 1, 2024, BTS' j-hope reportedly received an early promotion to the rank of Sergeant, as visible on the official site/application of The Camp Soldier Star. The idol was supposed to be promoted in July 2024, but due to his exceptional service in the military, he achieved the latest milestone.

Expand Tweet

BTS' j-hope began his mandatory military service on April 18, 2024, and he was the second member of the group to kick-start the duty for his country. In South Korea, every able-bodied male citizen has to undergo mandatory military service/conscription between the ages of 18 and 31 years old.

BTS' j-hope to be discharged from his military service in 169 days

BTS' j-hope was promoted to the rank of a Sergeant from the position of a Corporal. The idol is stationed at the Baekho, Recruit Training Battalion, 36th Infantry Division recruit training center in Wonju Army, Gangwon-do, South Korea.

Presently, BTS' j-hope has completed 380 days of military service days out of 549. He is reported to be discharged within 169 days after getting promoted to the next rank, which is of a citizen. He has so far completed over 69% of his mandatory military service.

Meanwhile, the idol was supposed to be promoted on July 1, 2024, but received an earlier promotion to Sergeant due to his outstanding and exemplary duty. The idol will be discharged from his service in five months and sixteen days.

Expand Tweet

As the news of BTS' j-hope's latest promotion in the military broke on the internet, fans started congratulating the singer for his latest achievement. They took to social media trending phrases, including 'We are so proud of You,' 'Congratulations Sergeant, Jung Hoseok,' 'Captain Korea Hoseok, 'Sergeant Jung Hoseok,' and others.

Meanwhile, it is not the first time the idol has proved himself to be an inspiring soldier. He received an early military promotion and special force title in November 2023. Following his promotion to Special Class Elite Warrior, BTS' j-hope earned the rank of 'Corporal'. The idol emerged as a Corporal two months earlier than the scheduled date due to his Special Class Warrior status.

He was also appointed as a training camp assistant/ assistant drill instructor, known as jogyo in South Korea. It is one of the military specialties that could be achieved through proven physical fitness, military knowledge, and leadership quality. It is a highly competitive post, and only a handful of military soldiers achieve it. They have to undergo an intensive selection process, physical examination, and an interview.

The BTS member, as an assistant drill instructor, had to guide new recruits through military training, adapt them to the new atmosphere, and assist superiors in making the process smooth.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, in order to reach the ranks of a sergeant in the military, one had to climb the ladder of positions. The BTS member, similar to other soldiers, started at the lowest rank of 'ibyeong', referred to as 'recruit' or 'trainee' soldier. They have to undergo basic training.

Followed by 'ibyeong', the idol was promoted to the rank of 'ilbyeong', also referred to as 'Private First Class'. At this stage, he was assigned the responsibility of showcasing leadership qualities.

Later, he received an earlier promotion to 'Corporal', also known as 'Sangdeungbyeong'. He would have taken significant work and used his experiences to guide his way through the military in this position.

Meanwhile, the final rank, 'byeongjang', also referred to as 'Sergeant', is the final stage in a soldier's ranking. The BTS member has received an earlier promotion and reportedly became a sergeant. He will remain in this rank until the idol finishes his military service.