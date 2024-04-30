"The relationship between them is so notable" — Nicholas Galitzine praises BTS' bond & states he drew inspiration from them for 'The Idea of You' role

On April 29, 2024, Etalkctv shared a clip from an exclusive interview with the English actor Nicholas Galitzine, where he spoke about BTS' talent, bond, and how he drew inspiration from them for his role in the upcoming film The Idea of You. Speaking about the bond between the members of the group, he said it was "effortless," and added:

"The relationship between them is so notable and they're sort of effortless in their sort of charm."

The actor also mentioned that the group served as a reference point for him while he was preparing for his role as a boyband member, Hayes Campbell, in the Anne Hathaway starrer.

The movie is helmed by Michael Showalter, who also co-wrote the film with American screenwriter Jennifer Westfeldt.

Nicholas Galitzine confesses he is a fan of BTS

In an interview with Etalkctv, the host asked Nicholas Galitzine what he took from BTS to channel into Hayes. In response, the English actor complimented the group and hailed them for their dancing skills. He also mentioned that he would never be able to match their skills as he said:

"I think I mean it really was in a lot of the sort of performance aspect of it. I think I would never ever claim to even have the amount of dance skill that they have in their pinky than I do in my entirety."

He further elaborated on the BTS members' bond and mentioned that the production team wanted to showcase the charm of the boy group through the movie.

"I just I think that the relationship between them is so notable and they're in sort of effortless in their sort of charm and charisma with each other and I think we kind of wanted to embody that on the stage as well," he said.

Nicholas Galitzine also recently spoke to News18 Showsha in an interview published on April 30, 2024, and confessed that he was a fan of BTS. He then said that the group's dance steps were beneficial to him for the August Moon performances he had to film for The Idea of You. The English actor told the publication:

"I am a fan, I think BTS were really useful, certainly for the dance portion of the August Moon performances. They are nonchalant and they are effortless. A lot of that atmosphere was created by choreographer Dani Vitale and then just the camaraderie between the five of us. They were definitely one of the references."

Meanwhile, the actor also mentioned that the production team of The Idea of You took references from many boy groups for choreography. In an interview with the E! News published on March 20, 2024, he revealed that BTS' choreography was used as a reference and he said:

"There were so many amazing references we used: BTS for a lot of the choreography, which was really great. There's so many references out there."

Nicholas Galitzine is famous for his roles in Purple Hearts, Red, White & Royal Blue, Bottoms, High Strung, The Craft: Legacy, the musical film Cinderella, and much more. He will soon be seen in The Idea of You, an American romance and comedy film based on the novel of the same name penned by Robinne Lee.

The film stars Anne Hathaway as a single mom and Galitzine as the main vocalist of August Moon. The title sheds light on the romance between the duo and the challenges they must navigate through along the way. The movie also stars Ella Rubin, Reid Scott, Jordan Aaron, Viktor White, and others, and will release on Prime Video on May 2.

More about the BTS members

The BTS members are currently completing their mandatory military service. However, Big Hit Music has continued releasing content related to them.

Kim Namjoon is gearing up to release his second full-length studio album, Right Place, Wrong Person, on May 24, 2024, while Kim Taehyung recently released a digital single, FRI(ENDS), in March 2024.

Suga's Agust D Tour D Day The Movie hit theaters on April 10, 2024. Jungkook was reportedly assigned the role of a cook in the military, as per Koreaboo, while Jin is scheduled to return from the military in June 2024, as reported by The Korea Times.

After enlisting, Jimin released Closer Than This, a gift for his fans, on December 20, 2023, while j-hope dropped his soundtrack album Hope on the Street Vol. 1 on March 29, 2024.

The BTS members are expected to reunite in 2025 after completing their mandatory military service.