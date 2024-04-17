BTS Suga’s Agust D TOUR 'D-DAY' THE MOVIE becomes highest grossing US & Worldwide 2024 concert film by K-Pop soloist

On April 16, 2024, Trafalgar Releasing announced through their official website that BTS' Suga's Agust D Tour 'D-Day' The Movie has emerged as the highest-grossing U.S. and worldwide concert film of 2024 by a K-pop soloist.

The movie earned over $10.16 million globally from limited showtimes between April 10 to April 13, 2024.

Agust D Tour 'D-Day' The Movie was produced by Big Hit Music, HYBE Trafalgar Releasing, and ICECON. The Trafalgar Released owned the distribution rights of the concert film, which hit the theaters on April 10, 2024.

BTS' Suga's Agust D Tour 'D-Day' The Movie achieves first and only highest-grossing cinematic milestone from a K-pop solo artist

Agust D Tour 'D-Day' The Movie depicts the events from the BTS member's solo tour, SUGA Agust D Tour, which took place from April 25, 2023, to August 6, 2023, in support of albums D-Day, Agust D, and D-2. It featured guests such as Kim Namjoon, Jimin, Jungkook, Shinwon Park, Jinhun Kim, Yeonjun Lee, Changhyun Kim, June, Adora, El Capitan, and Ten Crew.

BTS' Suga was crowned as the first and only K-pop solo artist to achieve the highest-grossing cinematic milestone of gaining over $10 million worldwide within limited showtimes for his concert film, Agust D Tour 'D-Day' The Movie. It was confirmed by the distribution company Trafalgar Releasing and HYBE through an article on the former's website.

"Inclusive of the screenings on April 10 through April 14, the electrifying concert film has grossed a total of $10.16 million worldwide from limited showtimes. This gross gives Agust D, aka SUGA of 21st century pop icons BTS, the highest grossing U.S. and worldwide concert film of 2024 as well as the highest grossing cinema event ever from a K-pop solo artist," the statement on the website read.

The screenings for the Agust D Tour 'D-Day' The Movie took place from April 10 to April 13 in over 3500 cinemas and 100 territories. The additional screenings were also incorporated late due to the increasing demand from fans globally. The demand for the film also compelled the distribution company to expand the screens by 100 figures.

The expansions were not only limited to North America but other locations, including Mexico, Latin America, and Brazil. Moreover, observing the worldwide crazy for the Agust D Tour 'D-Day' The Movie, the CEO of Trafalgar Releasing stated, as reported on their official website:

"We're really excited with the phenomenal response to Suga| Agust D Tour 'D-Day' The Movie. It's a true testament to Suga's artistry and not only speaks volumes about his power to motivate fans but also signifies the strong appetite for event cinema experiences worldwide."

Moreover, the Agust D Tour 'D-Day' The Movie has debuted at the North American Box office as the highest-grossing Korean film, surpassing the record set by the Seoul Spring ($1 million/4 weeks) and Crime City ($910,00/ 6 weeks), respectively.

According to Trafalgar Releasing, the concert film reached No.2 in North America on April 10, 2024, at the box office with a gain of more than $961k and a per-screen average of $1,264 throughout the 784 movie theaters. Subsequently, it remained under the top 10 position by bagging the No.8 position at the April 13 box office with a gain of $990k and a per-screen throughout 787 cinemas. In North America the Agust D Tour 'D-Day' The Movie grossed $2.3 million.

It also did well as a regional release in Mexico, Brazil, and Germany. In Mexico, the movie topped the market worldwide with over $2.58 million total, while in Brazil and Germany, it gained over $612K and $402K, respectively.

BTS' Suga began his mandatory military service on September 22, 2023, as a social service agent. He is expected to be discharged from service in 2025.

