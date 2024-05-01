BTS' RM reported to have worked with 3 photographers including Wing Shya for 2nd album 'Right Place, Wrong Person' concept photos

On Wednesday, May 1, BTS leader RM unveiled the first series of concept photos for his upcoming album Right Place, Wrong Person. According to Star 1, a South Korean media agency, RM has reportedly worked with three photographers from different places for the concept images of this album, including Wing Shya.

On May 1, BIGHIT MUSIC unveiled the nine concept photos showcasing Kim Namjoon in a cinematic setting. The images were shot by Hong Kong artist Wing Shya, who is popularly known for his work with renowned film director Wong Kar-Wai on the title Happy Together.

As per Star 1, Wing Shya's agency said:

“Wing Shya interpreted the meaning of 'Right Place, Wrong Person' in his own way. Wing Sha used unique light and contrast to maximize RM's sensuous atmosphere and captured it in a unique composition.”

They further added:

“We will be releasing photos with different concepts on the 3rd and 17th. The photos to be shown in the future were each worked with new photographers from different regions.”

Wing Shya's agency reportedly discussed the upcoming images and as per the publication, they said:

“The three artists have created the album's title and the main message, 'Right Place, Wrong.' It will be fun to see how ‘Person’ was interpreted and expressed.”

This marks the second time the BTS rapper and Wing Shya have collaborated on a project. In November 2023, RM graced the cover of 032c Magazine’s Winter 2023/24 issue #44 “EDGLRD.” As the ambassador of Bottega Veneta, the INDIGO singer gained attention for his snake sock in the images for this magazine shoot, which Wing Shya captured.

More about Right Place, Wrong Person

The upcoming release will mark the artist's second album following the release of INDIGO in 2022. As per the schedule, the album will have 11 tracks, and Kim Namjoon will be releasing five music videos for this comeback. The first music video will be released on May 10, at 1 pm KST, before the album release.

The pre-order sale of the album began on Friday, April 26, 2024, at 11 am KST. The album will be available on Weverse Shop, Aladin, YES24, MUSIC PLANT, Ktown4u, Music Korea, and WITHMUU for South Korean fans.

Fans in the United States and Europe can get the album on Weverse Shop USA and Weverse Shop Global, respectively. Likewise, Japanese fans can purchase it at the BTS JAPAN Official Shop and the Universal Music Store.

Right Place, Wrong Person is scheduled to release along with the music video of the title track on Friday, May 24, 2024, at 1 pm KST.

Kim Namjoon began his military service on December 11, 2023. The Persona singer is now expected to reunite with his fellow BTS members in 2025.