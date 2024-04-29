Han So-hee and Jeon Jong-seo confirmed to lead noir drama titled Project Y

Han So-hee and Jeon Jong-seo are confirmed to be the main cast members of the upcoming drama titled Project Y (working title). As per Allkpop, Climax Studio announced the news on April 29, and the title will be a noir drama based in Gangnam, Seoul.

The show will be helmed by renowned director Lee Hwan, who is known for working on captivating subjects. He has previously worked on films like Park Hwa-young and Adults Don't Understand.

This drama will be produced by Climax Studio, which is known for titles including D.P., Hellbound, and Concrete Utopia, in collaboration with Wow Point. The latter previously produced the drama Parasyte: The Grey and Sunset.

The upcoming show will follow the story of two friends of the same age who desire to steal 8 billion won worth of Gold bars and flee.

Han So-hee and Jeon Jong-seo to star in the upcoming drama Project Y

According to Newsen, on April 29, Climax Studio, which is in charge of the upcoming drama’s production, confirmed that the actresses Han So-hee and Jeon Jong-seo will be seen on screen together.

Han So-hee gave a power-packed performance in the Netflix drama My Name and showcased her boxing skills, captivating the hearts of viewers. Furthermore, she has also worked in dramas like Nevertheless, The World of the Married, 100 Days My Prince Abyss, and more. Jeon Jong-seo, on the other hand, is popularly known for her role in the Netflix drama Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area and the film Ballerina.

Han So-hee and Jeon Jong-seo have garnered praise for their acting skills over the years, and fans are excited to see what they bring to the table in the upcoming title.

More about Han So-hee and Jeon Jong-seo's recent dramas

Han So-hee led the fantasy drama Gyeongseong Creature alongside actors like Park Seo-joon, Claudia Kim, Wi Ha-joon, Jo Han-chul, and more. The drama is set in 1945 in Gyeongseong, during the Japanese occupation of Korea.

The drama follows the story of Jang Tae-sang portrayed by Park Seo-joon, a man who runs the most lucrative pawn shop in the city. Meanwhile, Yoon Chae-ok is in search of her mother who encounters a strange creature created with the help of confidential biological experiments taking place in Onseong Hospital. The second season of the fantasy action drama is set to be released on Netflix in 2024.

Jeon Jong-seo recently led the K-drama Wedding Impossible alongside Moon Sang-min, Kim Do-wan, and Bae Yoon-kyung. This romantic comedy-drama depicts the story of Na Ah-Jung, an actress who struggles in the industry as her talents and skills have not been recognized.

Known for her roles as a married woman, she is approached by her friend Lee Do-han (played by Kim Do-wan), the chaebol heir of LJ Group. It is then revealed that Lee Do-han has a secret and Na Ah-jung agrees to act as his wife in real life to help him out.

Their plan to get married is disrupted by Lee Do-han’s younger brother, who wishes for Lee Do-han to take over the LJ Group. Moon Sang-min portrayed the character Lee Ji-han, the younger son of the family that runs LJ Group, who puts in all his efforts for his brother to take over the conglomerate.

To stop his brother from getting married to Na Ah-jung, Lee Ji-han brings in Yoon Chae-won played by Bae Yoon-kyung as the potential wife of Lee Do-han.

Wedding Impossible is available to stream on Rakuten Viki.

Further details about Han So-hee and Jeon Jong-seo's upcoming drama are currently awaited.