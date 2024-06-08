Connection episode 5-6 recap: Did Ji Sung find out about Kwon Yul and Jung Yoo-min's relationship while Jeon Mi-do collected evidence?

Korean drama Connection, starring Ji Sung, Jeon Mi-do, Kim Kyung-nam, Kwon Yul, Jung Yoo-min, and more aired episodes 5 and 6 on SBS at 10 pm KST, on June 7 and 8, 2024. The suspense thriller follows the story of two high school alumni, Jang Jae-kyung (Ji Sung) and Oh Yoon-jin (Jeon Mi-do).

Twenty years later, Jang Jae-kyung and Oh Yoon-jin get involved in a drug crime case after their mutual friend Park Jun-seo (Yoon Na-moo) left a life insurance under their name. Jang Jae-kyung is a respected officer in the Narcotics department at Anhyeon Police Station. He is unexpectedly addicted to a new drug on the market, forcefully given by a mysterious figure. Meanwhile, Oh Yoon-jin is a reporter at Anhyeon Economics Daily, who has eyes only for money.

In the latest developments in Connection, Jang Jae-kyung found CCTV footage of Park Jun-seo entering the construction site as he went out to get copies of the clips. Within five minutes, the store owner was killed by a taxi driver. However, Jang Jae-kyung could not figure out who the culprit was.

According to episode 5 of Connection, KeumHyeong Group's Chief Secretary, Oh Chi-hyeon (Cha Yeop), found out it was Jeong Yun-ho behind this murder. However, he decided not to tell about Won Jong-soo (Kim Kyung-nam) and Park Tae-jin (Kwon Yul).

On the other hand, Oh Yoon-jin sent her subordinate Kim Woo-seong (Lee Sang-jun) on a stakeout outside Choi Ji-yeon (Jung Yoo-min) to see if Park Tae-jin revisits her place. Jang Jae-kyung visited Choi Ji-yeon's house to look into Park Jun-seo's (Ji-yeon's late husband) laptop for some evidence.

As he moved towards the door to leave her house, someone from outside was already trying to open the door, it was Park Tae-jin. Choi Ji-yeon and Park Tae-jin made excuses about Park Jun-seo's case, and Ji-yeon asked him to meet again another time. So, Jang Jae-kyung could not figure out that the two were in an extramarital affair.

Oh Yoon-jin and Kim Woo-seong followed Park Tae-jin and Choi Ji-yeon to a café, where they found out about another shocking secret. Park Tae-jin was requesting Choi Ji-yeon to give him the password of an account, seemingly a bank account. She then asked him to divorce his wife before she gave him the password.

He reassured her that the account had enough money for the two to leave the country and live abroad. Oh Yoon-jin tried to decode their conversation, and as per her understanding, this account could be originally Park Tae-jin's, but Choi Ji-yeon now has the password to it. Furthermore, Choi Ji-yeon probably did not know the amount in the account and could not take out the money from it. Oh Yoon-jin is determined to find out more about this suspicious account.

In episode 6 of Connection, Jeong Yeon-ju (Yoon Sa-bong), the leader of the Anhyeon Police Station Narcotics Department, confronted Jang Jae-kyung on whether he was hiding anything, to which he opened up about his secret unknown to his colleagues. The secret was that Mold Group, aka KeumHyeong Group's Vice President Won Jong-soo, his Secretary Oh Chi-hyeon, prosecutor Park Tae-jin, Oh Yoon-jin, and Park Jun-seo all went to Jeogang High School with Jang Jae-kyung.

Jang Jae-kyung, backed up by his team members at the Anhyeon Narcotics Department, went to catch Gong Jin-wook (Yoo Hee-jae), a drug supplier. However, instead of Gong Jin-wook, two of his partners welcomed Jang Jae-kyung along with Min-Ho (Do Geon-wu) at the scene. They injected a diluted drug into Jang Jae-kyung's arms to check if he was not a police officer.

By the end of episode 6 of Connection, Jang Jae-kyung tried to look for the syringe. He saw his junior Kim Chang-soo (Jeong Jae-Kwang) had already found it. Previously, Jang Jae-kyung had been suspicious of Kim Chang-soo, it is yet to be discovered what role Kim Chang-soo plays in Jang Jae-kyung's secret drug addiction.

Connection airs every Friday and Saturday on SBS and the OTT platform Coupang Play in South Korea. It is also available on Viki in selected countries.