Kim Yoo-jung to reportedly lead director Lee Eung-bok's upcoming drama Dear X, agency responds

South Korean actress Kim Yoo-jung is reportedly in talks about leading the upcoming drama Dear X, which will be helmed by renowned director Lee Eung-bok. On June 4, her management agency, Awesome Entertainment, released a statement via TopStar News, a Korean media agency, regarding Kim Yoo-jung’s appearance as the lead actress in the show.

“Dear X' is one of the works that Kim Yoo-jung has been offered," the agency stated.

It is yet to be seen if the Love in the Moonlight actress will accept this offer. Meanwhile, Lee Eung-bok has showcased his talents through dramas like Sweet Home, School 2013, Guardian: The Lonely and Great God, Descendants of the Sun, and many more.

It is also reported that writer Choi Ja-won, winner of the grand prize at the KBS One-Act Drama Contest in 2018, will also participate in the making of the show. Cha Ja-won is set to be in charge of the screenwriting of Dear X.

More about Kim Yoo-jung's character in Lee Eung-bok's drama Dear X

On June 4, according to reports, Kim Yoo-jung is in talks to join Dear X, directed by Lee Eung-bok. The show is an adaptation of the webtoon by author Ban Ji-woon, released as a Naver Webtoon between 2019 and 2020.

In 2020, the author signed a copyright contract for the drama, which will be a partial adaptation of the Webtoon. It will showcase a sorrowful melodrama about a lady whose only priority is success and a man who has tried to protect her all his life.

The actress has been offered the character of Baek Ah-jin, a sociopath with a nice personality known for her kindness; however, she does not shy away from taking revenge on people who go against her, revealing her evil side.

Baek Ah-jin has a knack for understanding her opponents’ intentions. She is known as the devil with the face of an angel who puts people under her control to get what she wants.

Reportedly, the 24-year-old actress, if she accepts this offer, is set to go through a significant transformation for this particular role in the drama directed by Lee Eung-bok.

Kim Yoo-jung’s recent K-dramas

The Lovers of the Red Sky actress led the fantasy romance drama My Demon alongside Song Kang. The drama follows the story of a demon, Jung Gu-won, getting into a contract marriage with a young female CEO, Do Do-hee, who temporarily possesses all his powers.

Do Do-hee, played by Kim Yoo-jung, is the CEO of Mirae F&B, an ambitious businesswoman who was adopted by the chairwoman of Mirae Group, Ju Cheon-sook, after her parents passed away in an accident when she was 11 years old.

Meanwhile, Song Kang played Jung Gu-won, a 200-year-old demon who signs contracts with people using their vulnerabilities, where he helps them; however, in return, they will have to give him their souls after 10 years.

The Backstreet Rookie actress also appeared as Choi Min-ah in the series Chicken Nugget, where she accidentally turns into a chicken nugget after entering a mysterious machine.

Chicken Nugget and My Demon are available on Netflix.