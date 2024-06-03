Lovely Runner director Yoon Jong-ho receives backlash for alleged insensitive remarks on Kim Hye-yoon's appearance

Lovely Runner director Yoon Jong-ho's alleged insensitive remarks about female lead actress Kim Hye-yoon's visuals recently garnered massive backlash from netizens and the drama's fans. Lovely Runner is a time travel genre drama which depicts the story of the main characters Im Sol (Kim Hye-yoon) and Ryu Sun-jae (Byeon Woo-seok) in different eras of their life.

On June 1, 2024, the Lovely Runner director Yoon Jong-ho in an interview with South Korean media outlet OSEN revealed that he said harsh words to Kim Hye-yoon to improve her visuals which according to him was to match the timelines of the characters and their glow-up

In the drama, Ryu Sun-jae fell in love with Im Sol at first sight, and to match the scene the director wished for Kim Hye-yoon to "work on her visuals," for them to be captured accordingly.

He stated,

“I wanted to bring out the peak of Kim Hye Yoon's beauty. I frequently scolded her for that. To an actress whose strength is her acting skills, I requested that she work on her visuals.”

Fans and netizens have expressed their disappointment in the director for allegedly disrespecting the Sky Castle star. They believe that the remarks made about her were allegedly misogynistic.

Many fans also believe that Kim Hye-yoon’s overall impression of the show was diminished to just her appearance, which angered them. Furthermore, they also believe that she was mistreated by the director after learning about his comments on her visual.

Lovely Runner director Yoon Jong-ho comments on Kim Hye-yoon's visuals in a recent interview

Popular South Korean actress Kim Hye-yoon has gained attention for her role as Im Sol in Lovely Runner. The actress has showcased her acting skills through different emotions receiving appreciation from netizens.

Director Yoon Jong-ho complimented the Extraordinary You fame for her remarkable acting skills which she is known for in the South Korean entertainment industry, however, he stated that she needed to work on her visuals.

He said,

"The story called for the actors to use different tones to match their ages. It required a detailed strategy. The high school versions of Sun Jae and Sol spoke in tones slightly higher than Sun Jae and Sol in their twenties and thirties."

The director, Kim Hye-yoon, Byeon Woo-seok, and the production team worked hard to bring in the best of the visuals while keeping in mind the timelines. According to the director, careful attention was paid to the minute details of the show. According to OSEN, Yoon Jong-ho about Kim Hye-yoon said,

“As the female lead of a romantic comedy, the character had to have quality visuals. Kim Hye Yoon heeded my word and began to focus on improving her visuals, like receiving 'camera massages'. When we first started the project, she felt like a daughter, but by the end, she had a more womanly aura. I was proud of her efforts.”

About Lovely Runner featuring Kim Hye-yoon & Byeon Woo-seok

Lovely Runner adapted from the webtoon Tomorrow's Best showcased the story of a top star Ryu Sun-jae and her fan Im Sol. Ryu Sun-jae suddenly passed away which devastated Im Sol. She receives an opportunity to turn back time to save her favorite idol.

Lovely Runner is available on TVING, a South Korean OTT platform. It is also available on Viki and Viu in limited regions for international fans.