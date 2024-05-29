Was a Lovely Runner finale episode scene script changed? Details explored

Recently, a clip from the behind-the-scenes video of Lovely Runner episode 16 went viral among Korean netizens. The clip indicated that a particular scene was modified because of actor Byeon Woo-seok. On May 28, tvN released the final episode featuring Byeon Woo-seok, Kim Hye-yoon, Lee Seung-hyub, Song Geon-hee, and more.

The scene depicts a wholesome moment shared between Ryu Sun-jae and Im Sol’s grandmother, Jung Mal-ja, played by actress Sung Byung-sook. The grandmother wishes Ryu Sun-jae a long life filled with happiness. He smiles brightly at that moment, followed by sudden drops of tears.

In the unseen clips of Lovely Runner released on tvN's YouTube channel, the scene where Byeon Woo-seok cried was unplanned. However, the Record of Youth actor could not control his tears during this scene.

Later, the director was seen speaking to Byeon Woo-seok and Sung Byung-sook, and he guided them to continue with the scene. He stated that although it was not planned for him to cry at first, this moment had its charm, and the actor should move forward with it.

Byeon Woo-seok cried after reading the Lovely Runner finale episode’s script

Byeon Woo-seok, of Strong Girl Namsoon fame, appeared on Yoo Jae-suk and Jo Se-ho's talk show You Quiz on the Block on May 22. The actor gave insights into the making of the drama, his relationship with his family members, and more on the show.

Byeon Woo-seok has been in the limelight for his acting skills in the tvN drama alongside Kim Hye-yoon. On the show, he revealed that Lovely Runner was a special project he had done and that he had cried a lot while reading the script of the final episode.

Many netizens believe the actor cried during the scene with Im Sol's grandmother because he was close to his real grandmother. On You Quiz on the Block, he opened up about a difficult memory of his grandmother. He shared that his grandmother had been very supportive of him and that he spent a lot of time with her as a kid.

Byeon Woo-seok revealed that he regretted not spending more time with her before she passed away.

“I got the call that she had passed. The moment I regret most is that I could have seen my grandmother more and been with her, but I didn’t. I think that my grandmother is by my side even right now. I was able to come this far because she was rooting for me,” he said. (as translated by Koreaboo)

More about Lovely Runner

Lovely Runner ended on May 28 with a happy ending for all the characters, creating a huge buzz on social media. Notably, the drama made a personal record, marking the highest ratings since its release.

According to Nielsen Korea, Lovely Runner received an average of 5.8 percent nationwide viewership ratings, a slight rise of 0.3 percent from its previous episode. This marked an average of 5.3 percent nationwide viewership ratings.

The tvN drama is available on TVING, a South Korean OTT platform for domestic viewers. It is also available for international fans on Viki and Viu in selected regions. Fans in Japan and Indonesia may catch the rom-com drama on U-Next and Vidio, respectively.