"It’s a very special work for me" — Byeon Woo-seok reveals crying a lot reading the script for Lovely Runner's episode 16

Byeon Woo-seok recently revealed his emotional experience while reading the script of episode 16 of Lovely Runner, raising curiosity among the viewers of the drama. Woo-seok discussed various things during his appearance on the 245th episode of the popular talk show You Quiz on the Block, led by the comedians Yoo Jae-suk and Jo Se-ho.

Byeon Woo-seok expressed his affection for Lovely Runner and opened up about crying a lot as he read the script of the finale episode of the show. This has raised the anticipation among fans as to how the story will unravel in the coming episodes. With Lovely Runner, this marked his first main lead role in a drama series. According to Sports Chosun, this is what he said while talking about the show:

"It's a very special work for me."

Byeon Woo-seok appears on Yoo Jae-suk and Jo Se-ho's You Quiz on the Block

On May 22, You Quiz on the Block dropped its latest episode at 8:45 p.m. KST, featuring rising star Byeon Woo-seok. He is gaining appreciation for his performance as the main character, Ryu Sun-jae, in Lovely Runner. Sun-jae is a former swimmer turned idol known for his vocal prowess, and he has thousands of fans.

Byeon Woo-seok’s entry is shown in the preview of You Quiz on the Block, as one of his dialogues played in the background became popular on social media.

The dialogue goes like this:

"If you miss me, just say the word; I will leave everything and go to you."

Furthermore, the South Korean actor shared some anecdotes from his debut days as a model, heartwarming family stories, and more in conversation with Yoo Jae-suk and Jo Se-ho. He spoke about his experience leading the TVN series Lovely Runner alongside Kim Hye-yoon, sharing unheard stories from the sets of the drama.

Byeon Woo-seok revealed that he is very close to his family members, leaving the hosts in shock. The Strong Girl Namsoon actor receives word of affirmation, and his father gives him kisses on his cheeks to date despite him being in his 30s. He further went on to say that he wished to receive this kind of affection and love from his parents forever.

Lovely Runner featuring Byeon Woo-seok and Kim Hye-yoon: Episode 14 recap

The Record of Youth actor revealed his love for the show and also that he got sentimental while going through the script of the final episode of You Quiz on the Block. Notably, there is a scene in Lovely Runner where his character Ryu Sun-jae sheds tears reading a film script penned by Im Sol (Kim Hye-yoon).

In episode 14, Ryu Sun-jae received a melo-romance movie script written by producer Im Sol, which was inspired by her personal experience of traveling back in time to save her favorite idol. Sun-jae was surprised that he had tears in his eyes after reading the sorrowful story and tried to confirm with his manager if he was really crying. This was a comical yet sad moment for the viewers.

Lovely Runner will broadcast episodes 15 and 16 on May 27 and 28, respectively, on tvN and the OTT platform TVING in South Korea. The time slip drama is available on Vidio in Indonesia and U-Next in Japan. It will also simultaneously air on Viu and Viki in a limited number of countries across the globe.