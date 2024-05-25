Byeon Woo-seok's previous film Soulmate in discussion for a re-release owing his rising popularity

Byeon Woo-seok's previous film, Soulmate, is in talks to be re-released in cinemas due to his increasing popularity. According to Ilgan Sports' reports, the film, which first premiered on October 5, 2023, is in discussion for another premiere in theaters.

The Record of Youth actor is gaining attention for his character Ryu Sun-jae in the ongoing tvN drama Lovely Runner. Fans and viewers have been praising the artist for his performance in the series.

Soulmate is a coming-of-age film featuring Kim Da-mi, Jeon So-nee, and more. The film Soulmate follows the stories of two girls, Go Ha-eun (Jeon So-nee) and Ahn Mi-so (Kim Da-mi), who first met each other at the age of 11 and over the course of 14 years, they experience different types of emotions: love, jealousy, and going through ups and downs together.

Byeon Woo-seok played the character of Ham Jin-woo, Go Ha-eun's crush, who later became her boyfriend. On May 25, the official distribution company NEW of the film revealed their plans to release it once again in theaters for the fans to enjoy. A representative from the NEW company told Ilgan Sports about the film.

They stated,

“We are discussing with theaters about the re-release of ‘Soulmate.’ A request came from the theater first (to re-release the film). We are discussing specific schedules, events, etc.”

Lovely Runner star Byeon Woo-seok ranked No. 1 on the buzz-worthy actors list

Byeon Woo-seok is currently all over social media for his role as Ryu Sun-jae in Lovely Runner. Ryu Sun-jae is a K-pop idol who lives a glamorous life and is known for his musical talents with the support of thousands of fans. One day in 2023, his death shocks the nation, especially his passionate fan, Im Sol, played by Kim Hye-yoon.

Im Sol received comfort through his music after a tragic accident that crippled her dreams. She gets a chance to turn back time to 15 years, where she tries to prevent events that could bring Ryu Sun-jae to his death in the present.

On May 19, Good Data Corporation unveiled the list of the top 10 most buzz-worthy actors of the week, where Byeon Woo-seok secured the first position, followed by his co-stars Kim Hye-yoon and Song Geon-hee, respectively. Notably, Lovely Runner dictated the most buzz-worthy K-drama of the week for the second time in a row.

Moreover, due to the surging fame of the drama, tvN confirmed holding a group viewing event of the finale episode at four halls of CGV Yongsan I'Park Mall on Tuesday, May 28, 2024.

As the fans flocked to the CGV website to purchase tickets on May 22, the server crashed. Around 5:40 pm KST, a few minutes before the commencement of the ticketing at 6:00 pm KST, it was difficult for many visitors to access the website due to the traffic. However, later, a message alerted fans about the server crash.

On the other hand, the tickets quickly sold out in all four halls at the theater. Main cast members including Byeon Woo-seok, Kim Hye-yoon, Song Geon-hee, and N.Flying's Lee Seung-hyub will attend the event at 7:50 pm KST and greet the fans sequentially in all the halls. The main broadcast of the final episode of Lovely Runner will take place at 8:50 pm KST.