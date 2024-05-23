Byeon Woo-seok crowned "death expert actor" due to the history of his characters dying in multiple K-drama

Byeon Woo-seok is garnering attention from fans and viewers of Lovely Runner for his remarkable performance in the romance drama. Recently, netizens even labeled the 33-year-old actor as the “death expert actor," amusingly pointing out that his characters have faced death in multiple dramas.

The actor gained fame through his character Poong Woon-ho, a sweet high school boy in the film 20th Century Girl set in the 1990s. The story follows the romantic tale of Poong Woon-ho and Na Bo-ra, played by Kim Yoo-jung. However, his tragic death in the movie shocked the viewers.

Poong Woon-ho is known for his popular dialogue:

“I miss you, you of the 21st century.”

In 2023, Byeon Woo-seok received attention for his role as Ryu Shi-o in the sequel Strong Girl Namsoon.

Ryu Shi-o sang the Tsar Bomba and recited the words 'die holy' while taking his life in front of Nam-soon (Lee You-mi), and Hee-sik (Ong Seung-wu).

This brought tears to many viewers’ eyes, despite his evil character. With the ongoing drama Lovely Runner, fans and viewers are curious about Byeon Woo-seok’s character's fate.

More about Byeon Woo-Seok's Ryu Sun-jae in Lovely Runner

Lovely Runner follows the story of a popular K-pop idol Ryu Sun-jae, played by Byeon Woo-seok. Ryu Sun-jae is known for his vocals and acting skills and has thousands of fans. He ends up losing his life due to the demanding nature of his work.

Meanwhile, Kim Hye-yoon plays the character of Im Sol, a huge fan of Ryu Sun-jae as she finds comfort through his music. Im Sol gets a chance to travel back in time, which she uses to avoid all the circumstances that would eventually lead to Ryu Sun-jae’s death.

Notably, Byeon Woo-seok's character has faced multiple deadly situations in Lovely Runner so far, stirring a whirlpool of emotions among the viewers. With captivating twists and turns, fans are hooked to the show.

Lovely Runner marks a personal record with the highest rating of 4.8 percent

According to Nielsen Korea, the tvN rom-com drama received an average nationwide viewership rating of 4.6 percent on episode 13 aired on Monday, May 20. With an impressive increase of 0.2 percent, episode 14 aired on Tuesday, May 21 achieved an average nationwide viewership rating of 4.8 percent. With this, the show has made a personal record, as the latest episode is the highest rated so far.

Last week, the drama topped the most buzz-worthy K-dramas according to Good Data Corporation on May 19. Moreover, Byeon Woo-seok, Kim Hye-yoon, and Song Geon-hee secured the top three positions respectively on the most 'buzz-worthy actors' list last week.

Episodes 15 and 16 of Lovely Runner are scheduled to be aired on Monday, May 27, and Tuesday, May 28, 2024, at 8:50 pm KST respectively, on channel TVN and the OTT platform TVING. The fantasy romance show can be found on U-Next in Japan and Vidio in Indonesia. Additionally, it will be shown simultaneously in limited regions worldwide on Viu and Viki.