Lovely Runner's massive popularity crashes website server as fans rush to buy group viewing tickets for the final episode

Lovely Runner's popularity resulted in the crash of the CGV website server as fans rushed to purchase tickets for group viewing sessions of the finale episode. On Wednesday, May 22, ticketing for the tvN drama featuring Byeon Woo-seok, Kim Hye-yoon, Song Geon-hee, and more commenced through the CGV website and app at 6 p.m. KST.

Surprisingly, the website stopped working as fans in huge numbers logged in to grab their tickets. The connection seemed difficult around 5:40 p.m. KST before the ticketing began. As the website could not handle the traffic, a message appeared on the screen.

The notice stated,

“The service connection is being delayed due to a large number of simultaneous connections. Please understand this.”

Despite the situation, the Lovely Runner finale episode screening in four theaters sold out quickly, increasing envy among fans who failed to purchase the ticket.

Brokers reportedly attempt to resell the Lovely Runner group viewing event of episode 16 at 300,000 KRW

The Lovely Runner group viewing event was planned to repay the amount of love fans have shown to the show since it started airing in April. Keeping this in mind, the price of the ticket was set at an affordable rate of 1000 KRW. However, according to Herald POP's reports on May 22, scalpers are seen reselling the tickets online at a shocking rate of 300,000 KRW, hundred times more than the original rate.

Reportedly, the brokers took multiple tickets through on-site reservations that did not require them to log in through the CGV website or the app. According to tvN's official social media page, fans who purchase the ticket without CGV ID registration will not be able to enter the cinema hall. They would conduct on-site verification to prevent people with different names on the ticket that do not match their real names from entering the venue.

Meanwhile, CGV, in collaboration with tvN, is all set to hold a group viewing event for episode 16 of Lovely Runner at four halls of CGV Yongsan I’Park Mall. The main cast members, Byun Woo-seok, Kim Hye-yoon, Song Geon-hee, and N.Flying’s Lee Seung-hyub, will be attending the event.

The head of the ICECON Business team at the CJ CGV, Lee Jeong-geok, shared his thoughts on the upcoming event.

He said,

“I hope you can feel the afterglow of the last episode at CGV with the stage greetings of the main actors and fans who love dramas.”

The highly anticipated event is scheduled to start at 7:50 p.m. KST on Tuesday, May 28. The cast members will greet the fans at 7:50 p.m. KST sequentially at all four theaters. Meanwhile, the main broadcast of the final episode will begin at 8:50 p.m. KST.

About the Lovely Runner

Lovely Runner depicts the story of a top-star K-pop idol, Ryu Sun-jae, played by Byeon Woo-seok, who has thousands of fans but tragically loses his life. Meanwhile, Kim Hye-yoon portrayed the role of Im Sol, a passionate fan of Ryu Sun-jae. Im Sol found solace through his music after a deadly accident that shattered her dream of becoming a film director.

In this time-slip drama, Im Sol travels back 15 years in time to save her favorite celebrity from his unforseen demise in the present. Lovely Runner will air the last two episodes on Monday and Tuesday on TVN and TVING at 8:50 p.m. KST.