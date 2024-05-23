"I’ll try to get 10 million views"— Salon Drip 2's PD on meeting Lovely Runner fans' expectations on Byeon Woo-seok & Kim Hye-yoon's appearance

Salon Drip 2 producer Ryu Soo-bin recently shared his thoughts about hosting Lovely Runner stars Byeon Woo-seok and Kim Hye-yoon, given the show's increasing popularity. Previously, Kim Hye-yoon's agency, Artist Company, had confirmed that the actress and Byeon Woo-seok would appear on YouTube channel TEO's Salon Drip 2 talk show led by renowned comedian Jang Do-yeon.

Recently, Producer Ryu Soo-bin sat for an interview with Sports Donga, talking about the show's success. Lovely Runner is all over social media for its compelling storyline and the cast members’ performance. The Salon Drip 2 Producer spoke about how he plans to meet the expectations of the potential viewers of the episode featuring the Lovely Runner stars.

“It seems like it's going to be a nervous week. I think I need to meet expectations well. I think a lot of fans who are immersed in the drama will watch it, so I plan to share a lot of stories related to the drama,” he said, adding, “I’ll try to get 10 million views.”

Lovely Runner’s Byeon Woo-seok & Kim Hye-yoon to appear on Jang Do-yeon's Salon Drip 2

The Salon Drip 2 episode, featuring Byeon Woo-Seok and Kim Hye-yoon, is scheduled to air on Monday, May 27, 2024, at 6 pm KST.

According to Sports Donga, producer Ryu Soo-bin has shared his plans to ask Byeon Woo-Seok and Kim Hye-yoon questions about their characters to keep fans entertained. He plans to ask questions like:

"'What if actor Byeon Woo-seok is Seon-jae?’, ‘What if actress Kim Hye-yoon is Sol?’ and, ‘What if this were the character's current situation?’”

Byeon Woo-seok and Kim Hye-yoon are currently appearing on the tvN romance drama Lovely Runner. Byeon Woo-seok plays the role of a former swimmer and a K-pop idol, Ryu Sun-jae, who rose to fame due to his singing and acting prowess. He tragically loses his life, which turns Im Sol's life upside down.

Im Sol, played by Kim Hye-yoon, is an avid fan of Ryu Sun-jae, who gains comfort and solace through his music. In this time slip drama, Im Sol gets a chance to turn back time. She attempts to save her favorite idol by avoiding or changing events that could lead to his demise.

Lovely Runner's pop-up store

Lovely Runner opened its highly anticipated pop-up store at The Hyundai Seoul department store in Yeouido, Seoul, South Korea. The pop-up store offers a wide range of limited edition merchandise, including key rings, metal badges, acrylic stands, posters of the band Eclipse featuring all four members, and memorable moments from the drama.

Im Sol's phone from 2007 and Ryu Sun-jae's legendary watch, which played a pivotal role in the time slip arc of the drama, will also be available at the pop-up store. The store will run till Saturday, May 26, 2024.

South Korean channel tvN will air episodes 15 and 16 of the drama on Monday, May 27, and Tuesday, May 28, at 8.50 pm KST. The show will simultaneously air on Viki and Viu in selected regions. The drama is also available on platforms like TVING in South Korea, Vidio in Indonesia, and U-Next in Japan.