Lovely Runner star Byeon Woo-seok tops dual topicality survey, a first in Good Data Corporation 10-year history

Lovely Runner star Byeon Woo-seok topped two topicality surveys this week, securing first place in both drama and non-drama categories. On Tuesday, May 28, several media agencies reported that the Good Data Corporation, an online K-content competitiveness analysis agency, had unveiled the report for the fourth week of May 2024.

Byeon Woo-seok ranked No. 1 as the best performer on the topicality of TV and OTT programs. The actor achieved a score of 29,672 points in the drama performer category with his series, Lovely Runner. Additionally, he received a topicality score of 4,799 points in the non-drama category as the top performer for his appearance on the talk show, You Quiz on the Block.

His total score was revealed to be 34,471 points in both categories, which made up 12.3 percent of the overall score for all the drama and non-drama stars recorded this week. This is a significant achievement, as this is the first time an actor has topped the above two categories in the 10-year history of Good Data Corporation.

Both Lovely Runner & You Quiz on the Block featuring Byeon Woo-seok rank first on topicality survey

Byeon Woo-seok has been gaining attention from viewers due to the massive success of Lovely Runner, leading to significant rise in popularity. On Tuesday, Good Data Corporation unveiled the results of a topicality survey on its official platform FUNdex.

The topicality survey analysis was conducted by collecting data from TV dramas and original OTT series that are currently airing or scheduled to air between May 20 and May 26, 2024. Furthermore, it also focused on actors and celebrities' appearances on particular programs. This analysis aims to find the most competitive program: drama as well as non-drama, and is determined based on news articles, netizens' opinions, social media posts and videos, and more.

Lovely Runner, starring Byeon Woo-seok and Kim Hye-yoon, topped the topicality survey in the drama category this week at No. 1. On the other hand, the Record of Youth actor's recent appearance on the Yoo Jae-suk and Jo Se-ho talk show You Quiz on the Block boosted the score on the survey. The talk show ranked No. 1 this week for the programs in the non-drama category.

As per Celuv Media, the Good Data Corporation director Won Soon-woo spoke about the top performer topicality success of You Quiz on the Block last year.

“There are 14 most talked-about performers that You Quiz on the Block has produced over the past year, but in reality, You Quiz on the Block has only ranked first in the program twice, including this week," Won Soon-woo said.

Highlighting Byeon Woo-seok's appearance on the show and how it was a crucial factor for the rankings, the director further added,

“That’s why it is the most recent issue. The results of the investigation once again confirmed that the maker was Byun Woo-seok.”

Lovely Runner's final episode is scheduled to air on tvN and the OTT platform TVING on May 28, 2024, at 8:50 pm KST (5:20 pm IST). Notably, the CGV Yongsan I'Park Mall in Seoul will host a fan group viewing event of the final episode on the same day. The cast members, including Byeon Woo-seok, Kim Hye-yoon, Song Geon-hee, and N.flying's Lee Seung-hyub, are expected to attend the event and greet the fans.

