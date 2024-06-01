"One that grows together" — Lovely Runner star Byeon Woo-seok opens up about his dating style in a recent interview

Actor Byeon Woo-seok recently shared his dating preferences in an interview while speaking about his popular character (Ryu Sun-jae) from Lovely Runner. On May 31, 2024, he appeared for an interview with the media outlet, Newsen, in Gangnam-gu, Seoul and spoke about his experience of working in the latest time slip rom-com drama.

The actor revealed his dating style and what approach he takes in a relationship. He said:

“I tend to adapt to my partner's style. Instead of adopting a certain style that I like, if she has a preference that we can both understand and agree on, then I can try to fully adapt."

Byeon Woo-seok added:

"The love style that I pursue is the one that grows together. Our lives are both equally important so we need to be positive for each other.

“Do my best at that moment” — Byeon Woo-seok talks about the success of his drama Lovely Runner

During the conversation with Newsen, the actor shed light on the overwhelming fan response to his K-drama, Lovely Runner. Talking about his newfound fame, the actor gave a humble response:

“Rather than thinking that I have to become a star or rise to a higher level with my next work, I think I can live my life well if I continue to improve my shortcomings and do my best at that moment.”

On May 31, 2024, another talk show titled Hyell's Club (hosted by Reply 1988 star Hyeri) released an episode featuring Byeon Woo-seok. The two are known to be close friends after having worked together in the drama Moonshine in 2021. During their chat, they candidly shared their experiences while having ramen and drinks.

Given the rising popularity of Byeon Woo-seok, Hyeri praised him saying that she is "proud" of him.

“It's been going really well for oppa. I'm really really happy for him. Although I didn't watch everything, as a friend who had been witnessing his growth, I feel so proud. So I told him, 'Oppa, you made it. Congratulations!,” Hyeri stated.

Talking about how Byeon Woo-seok reacted to her well wishes, Hyeri shared that the actor said to her:

“Hyeri... It took me 8 years.”

For the unversed, Byeon Woo-seok received immense appreciation from viewers for his performance in Lovely Runner, alongside actress Kim Hye-yoon. The actor played the role of Ryu Sun-jae, a popular top idol who suddenly dies in the series. Meanwhile, Kim Hye-yoon portrayed Im Sol, a fan who travels back in time to save her favorite star from dying.

The Strong Girl Namsoon actor stated that this felt like a new beginning for him and that he will have to work harder in future projects to showcase better performance to his fans.

Byeon Woo-seok’s recent public appeareance

On May 31, 2024, Byeon Woo-seok was spotted attending the VIP screening of an upcoming sci-fi film Wonderland, starring Suzy, Park Bo-gum, and more actors. The screening was held at the Megabox COEX in Gangnam-gu, Seoul.

Besides Byeon Woo-seok, other renowned South Korean celebrities visited the event, including Gong Yoo, Kim Soo-hyun, Hyeri, Kim Yoo-jung, Park So-dam, Im Siwan, Park Gyu-young, and Lee Joon-gi. Moreover, K-pop Idols like SEVENTEEN's S.Coups, Hoshi, and Seungkwan, and soloist Jeon Somi among others were also spotted at the screening.

The tvN drama Lovely Runner is available on the OTT platform TVING in South Korea. International fans may watch the show on Viu and Viki in selected countries.