Lovely Runner craze sees no end as tvN unveils an apartment ad featuring Byeon Woo-seok and Kim Hye-yoon

On Sunday, June 2, 2024, tvN unveiled a parody advertisement video with scenes from Lovely Runner starring Byeon Woo-seok and Kim Hye-yoon. The video quickly went viral on social media as netizens were not expecting to see the advertisement.

The montage compilation of clips from Lovely Runner showcases some of the most heart-fluttering moments shared between the main characters Im Sol (Kim Hye-yoon) and Ryu Sun-jae (Byeon Woo-seok). The parody video advertised the 'SolSun Apartment,' with the tagline - A space where different fates create one world.

The video starts with single Im Sol who finds her match Ryu Sun-jae, together they welcome a baby into their life. However, the baby Im Jae-ha was Im Sol's nephew in the drama. Furthermore, it showed the scene where Im Sol was shocked when she visited the celebrity Ryu Sun-jae’s city view apartment for the very first time.

Trending

Followed by the scene that captured viewers’ attention from episode 16, where Im Sol and Ryu Sun-jae lay on the bed conversing with each other. The video ends with showing them as a happy family making memories in the presumably advertised apartment.

Expand Tweet

Additionally, on May 31, Byeon Woo-seok revealed in an interview with Sports Seoul, that the bed scene from episode 16 was one of his favorite moments from the show.

Lovely Runner ranks No. 1 as the most buzz-worthy K-drama

Lovely Runner aired its final episode on Tuesday, May 28, with a happy ending. Simultaenously, the channel tvN also held a group viewing event of the last episode with fans at the CGV Yongsan I’Park Mall in Seoul, South Korea. The event was attended by Byeon Woo-seok, Kim Hye-yoon, Song Geon-hee, N.flying's Lee Seung-hyub, and many other cast members of the show.

Despite the time slip drama closing in the previous week, it has once again taken over the most buzz-worthy K-drama list for this week. According to Good Data Corporation, Lovely Runner dictated the list standing firmly for the fourth consecutive week at No. 1.

Meanwhile, the cast members were also announced as the most buzz-worthy actors of this week, with Byeon Woo-seok in the first position and Kim Hye-yoon in the second position. Moreover, Song Geon-hee who played the role of the second lead character, Kim Tae-sung, also made it to the list on the seventh spot.

Notably, the final episode of the drama recorded an average of 5.8% viewership ratings nationwide. This is the highest recorded ratings of the show ever since it started airing on April 8. The South Korean OTT platform TVING which exclusively aired Lovely Runner, reportedly surpassed Netflix for the first time in terms of total viewing hours, in OTT history.

About Lovely Runner

Lovely Runner is a romance drama that illustrates the story of Ryu Sun-jae, a top idol who ended up losing his life. This turned Im Sol's life upside down who is a passionate fan of Ryu Sun-jae. Im Sol got a chance to travel back in time to save Ryu Sun-jae's life. She does her best to prevent events and incidents that could lead to his death in the present.

Besides TVING, the drama is available for international fans to watch on Viki and Viu, in selected countries.