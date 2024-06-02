The Midnight Romance in Hagwon episodes 7 & 8 recap: Wi Ha-joon and Jung Ryeo-won’s heart-fluttering romance begins

The Midnight Romance in Hagwon starring Jung Ryeo-won, Wi Ha-joon, So Joo-yeon, and many more aired episodes 7 and 8 on June 1 and 2, respectively, on tvN at 9:20 pm KST. The Midnight Romance in Hagwon follows the story of an academy instructor and her former student, who meet again after 10 years and fall in love.

In the series, Jung Ryeo-won depicts the character of Seo Hye-jin, who is known for her astounding teaching skills and has built up a reputation as a diligent instructor over her 14 years of career in this field. Meanwhile, Wi Ha-joon plays the role of Lee Jun-ho, Seo Hye-jin's student who she helped get into an esteemed university. Lee Jun-ho is a troublemaker who has returned to Seo Hye-jin’s life as her colleague at the Daechi Chase Academy.

Trending

The Midnight Romance in Hagwon episodes 7-8 recap: Jung Ryeo-won realizes her feelings for Lee Jun-ho

In episode 7 of The Midnight Romance in Hagwon, Jung Ryeo-won’s Seo Hye-jin was convinced she was departing from Daechi Chase Academy to join another academy that offered her non-rejectable terms. However, in her personal life, she is confused about her feelings for Lee Jun-ho (Wi Ha-joon) who previously confessed to her.

Seo Hye-jin once again met Lee Si-woo (Cha Gang-yun) who was impressed with her and Lee Jun-ho's joint class. He complimented Seo Hye-jin and stated that he had started to like Korean Literature owing to her teaching method.

This struck Seo Hye-jin as she had planned to leave Daechi Chase Academy. Meanwhile, Lee Si-woo switched his academy only to attend her and Lee Jun-ho's class. She was upset the entire day as she realized it was not easy for Lee Si-woo to leave his former academy as he was on a scholarship program there.

The words that Lee Si-woo said made an impact on Seo Hye-jin and she made a sentimental decision to stay back. Episode 8 of The Midnight Romance in Hagwon showed heart-fluttering moments shared between the main characters.

A still from The Midnight Romance in Hagwon (Image via Instagram/@tvn_drama)

Seo Hye-jin met her best friend Cha Seo-young (Hwang Eun-hoo) and expressed her concerns as she couldn't resist Lee Jun-ho’s charms. The two had a conversation about Seo Hye-jin’s difficult lifestyle and did not have time for dating as she was someone who looked down on it.

At the same moment, Seo Hye-jin received photos from Lee Jun-ho of notes she had given him 10 years back when she used to teach her as he had kept it for a long time. Seo Hye-jin ended up shedding tears as she realized that his presence comforted her as she had been working hard to meet ends working multiple jobs.

Cha Seo-young played cupid and called Lee Jun-ho to pick up Seo Hye-jin and drive her home as she was drunk. Later, Seo Hye-jin accepted her feelings for Lee Jun-ho by confessing that she pretended to be fine this whole time. They shared another kiss in the morning, making their relationship official although they would date secretly as they are colleagues.

Seo Hye-jin was unwell and Lee Jun-ho decided to fill in for her and convinced her to rest. He went to the academy and discussed with Nam Cheong-mi (So Joo-yeon), a colleague, how to fill in for another teacher and how to write a report. Nam Cheong-mi suggested that he should accompany Seo Hye-jin and that she would take the class instead of him.

Furthermore, Lee Jun-ho showcased his love through acts of service by bringing her packed food and side dishes as he found out she barely had anything in her refrigerator.

After Seo Hye-jin was discharged, Lee Jun-ho took her on a “historical date,” to a nostalgic place. They went to the old academy location where Lee Jun-ho was Seo Hye-jin's student as it was going into reconstruction. Following this, Lee Jun-ho dropped Seo Hye-jin home, but she had run out of milk packs so she asked him to stop by the convenience store with her.

After returning, Seo Hye-jin revealed that she lied about running out of milk packs so that she could spend time with him.

The Midnight Romance in Hagwon airs every Saturday and Sunday on tvN at 9:20 pm KST. It is also available on Viki and Viu for international viewers in certain countries.