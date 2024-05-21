The Midnight Romance in Hagwon production team issues apology following criticism over a drunk-driving scene

On May 21, 2024, tvN and Netflix's new drama The Midnight Romance in Hagwon, starring Wi Ha-joon and Jung Ryeo-won, made headlines. The K-drama's Korean broadcasting network issued an apology for a particular scene from its drama where Jung Ryeo-won could be seen driving her car after having a few drinks.

An official from the network tvN expressed regret and apologized for including the scene in their latest ongoing drama. The representative further informed that the scene had been deleted and they would be more careful in creating content.

"We recognized the problem immediately after the broadcast and reflected it in the VOD service and reruns as a deleted version of the scene. We respectfully apologize for the inconvenience caused by the inconsiderate part. We will pay more attention to creating high-quality content." (as reported and translated by Maeil Business)

Popular K-drama The Midnight Romance in Hagwon gets into hot water over a drunk-driving scene

The Midnight Romance in Hagwon released its fourth episode on May 19, 2024, at 9:20 pm KST on tvN. The main female lead, Seo Hye-jin (played by Jung Ryeo-won), was shown drinking with her fellow academy instructor, Nam Cheong-mi (played by So Ju-yeon).

She can then be seen driving back to the academy, where she and Lee Jun-ho (Wi Ha-joon) shared a practice lecture. In the next scene, Seo Hye-jin drove the vehicle with Lee Jun-ho sitting beside her in the driver's seat. Viewers slammed the contentious scene immediately following the broadcast since South Korea takes driving safety rules seriously.

Netizens believed that the media must advance moral discourse and bring significant issues to the public's attention. They asserted that this particular scene in the drama can impact the behavior of the country's youth and foster an unsafe approach towards driving under the influence.

The main plot of The Midnight Romance in Hagwon is about the relationship between famous instructor Seo Hye-jin and her former student, Lee Joon-ho. After more than ten years, Lee Joon-ho returns to the school to take a teaching position and develops romantic feelings for Seo Hye-jin.

Meanwhile, the drama plot previously invited criticism from the National Secondary School Teachers' Union. South Korean outlet Maeil Business reported that the organization mentioned during the first week of the show's airing that one of the romantic sequences between a teacher and her former student presented a false impression of public education in Korea to viewers.

Nevertheless, The Midnight Romance in Hagwon received good reviews from fans for its engaging story and stellar performances by its cast since its release on May 11, 2024. The drama explores the complex development of Seo Hye-jin's relationship with Lee Joon-ho. Their relationship seems to survive based on a foundation of trust and friendship.

However, their relationship becomes interesting when Lee Joon-ho joins as a trainee teacher at Daechi Chase, where Seo Hye-jin works. Their delicate emotional connections give away deeper feelings that may be simmering under the surface. The Midnight Romance in Hagwon drama airs new episodes every Saturday and Sunday.