From The Midnight Romance In Hagwon to The Atypical Family: 9 latest K-dramas to add to your May 2024 watchlist

Nine K-dramas are lined up for release this May 2024, starting with Netflix and JTBC's Frankly Speaking, starring Go Kyung-pyo and Kang Han-na, to Dare To Love Me, starring Kim Myung-soo and Lee Yoo-Young. New K-dramas spanning the genres of romance, comedy, and thrillers, will also be arriving on other platforms like Disney+, TVING, ENA, and more.

Popular actor Song Kang-ho from the Oscar-winning film Parasite will be making his television debut this month. Meanwhile. Squid Game actor Wi Ha-joon and Avengers: Age of Ultron actress Claudia Kim, among others, are also expected to stun viewers in projects lined up for the month.

Expand Tweet

Crash, Frankly Speaking, and 7 other K-dramas to binge watch this May 2024

Here's the list of the top 8 forthcoming K-dramas in 2024:

1) The Atypical Family

The Atypical Family on Netflix narrates the tale of a magical family who suffer from incredibly relatable problems. Actor Jang Ki-yong will portray the melancholy time traveler Bok Gwi-joo, a former firefighter with a strong sense of purpose and good energy who is now struggling to get by every day.

Chun Woo-hee, meanwhile, plays the mysterious Do Da-hae, a lady who shows up in front of Bok Gwi-joo's family.

The cast also includes Claudia Kim of Gyeongseong Creature and Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald fame.

Netflix release date — May 4, 2024

2) Frankly Speaking

The romantic comedy Netflix K-drama, which stars Go Kyung-pyo and Kang Han-na, centers on Song Ki-baek, an obedient anchor whose life turns upside down following a tragedy.

Kyung-po portrays Ki-baek, a 33-year-old newscaster for a broadcasting channel who is unmarried and a shining example of an all-around competent, considerate, and driven worker. He meets entertainment variety writer On Woo-joo (Kang Han-na). In an attempt to keep her job, she invites Ki-Baek to participate in a variety of performances.

The new K-drama cast also stars Joo Jong-hyuk as Kim Jung-heon, Shin Jung-keun as Song In-soo, Kang Ae-shim as Na Yoo-jung, and Hwang Sung-bin as Song Woon-baek.

Netflix release date — May 1, 2024

3) Crash

This Disney+ K-drama, which centers on the Traffic Crime Investigation Team, stars Lee Min-ki, Kwak Sun-young, Heo Sung-tae, Lee Ho-chul, and Moon Hee. Lee Min-ki (My Liberation Notes) plays Cha Yeon-ho in the story.

Yeon-ho is a new recruit to the TCI (Traffic Crime Investigation) squad and uses his sharp mind to solve traffic crimes, but he is hindered by his lack of social skills and incapacity to drive. The tenacious Min So-hee (Kwak Sun-young) and the seasoned violent-crimes investigator Jung Chae-man (Heo Sung-tae) are among the other squad members in this forthcoming K-drama.

Disney+ & ENA release date — May 13, 2024

4) Dare To Love Me

The K-drama Dare to Love Me, which stars Kim Myung-soo and Lee Yoo-young (Insider), tells the story of a sweet love affair between an intelligent and kind scholar and a lady who is tired of receiving careless treatment. Lee Yoo-young plays Kim Hong-do, a designer working temporarily for an apparel firm. Hong-do is driven and ambitious and never gives up on her goal.

Meanwhile, scholar Shin Yoon-bok, played by idol-turned-actor Kim Myung-soo, has been preserving his family's customs. He was raised in a hamlet that mimics the Joseon dynasty's control over Korea, but later moved to Seoul in pursuit of his passion for writing webtoons.

KBS2 release date — May 13, 2024

5) The Midnight Romance in Hagwon

In this upcoming Netflix K-drama, which stars Jung Ryeo-won (May It Please The Court) and Wi Ha-joon, an experienced cram school instructor falls in love with an odd pupil who resurfaces in her life ten years later and causes her to feel something she never imagined.

Wi Ha-joon (Squid Game), who was formerly Hye-jin's pupil, makes an appearance in the forthcoming drama as Lee Joon-ho. She got him into a reputable institution, and now that he's left a large corporation, he works with her as a rookie instructor. Episodes will be aired every Saturday and Sunday at 9:20 PM (KST).

TVING & Netflix release date — May 11, 2024

6) Uncle Samsik

The series, set in the turbulent 1960s, stars Song Kang-ho (Parasite and Cobweb), Byun Yo-han (Mr. Sunshine), Lee Kyu-hyung, Jin Ki-joo, and Seo Hyun-woo, and highlights the close connection between two men who decide to follow their goals together.

The titular role goes to Song Kang-ho, who links up with Byun Yo-han's character Kim San, who wants to transform the nation.

Disney+ release date — May 15, 2024

7) Bitter Sweet Hell

In this new K-drama, Kim Hee-sun (Tomorrow) plays Noh Young-won, the best family therapist in all of Korea. The public is envious of Noh Young-won because she seems to have it all: a lucrative in-law family, an attractive kid who excels in school, a good profession, and a doctor spouse.

However, like every other family, hers has its fair share of issues, and she fights to hold things together. To defend their family, Young-won partners up with her mother-in-law Hong Sa-gang (Lee Hye-young). Sa-gang is a mystery author, who joins Young-won after an unknown blackmailer jeopardizes their family and profession.

MBC release date — May 24, 2024

Expand Tweet

8) The 8 Show

Netflix's The 8 Show is about a reality series named Money Game, where participants who are struggling financially compete for a significant prize. The show emphasizes mental strength and high stakes in a harsh living environment.

On the reality show Money Game—which takes place within The 8 Show—eight people in desperate need of money are asked to participate and are made to live inside a studio made up entirely of concrete walls.

The $44.8 billion winning prize can be divided evenly if they can persevere for a full 100 days. However, all of their expenses, which include basic needs like food, water, and energy, are removed from their winnings and cost 1,000 times more than they would otherwise have to pay.

Netflix release date — May 17, 2024

9) Connection

The forthcoming K-drama, Connection, helmed by Kim Moon-gyo and written by Lee Hyun, will feature Ji Sung, Jeon Mi-do, Kwon Yul, and Kim Kyung-nam in leading roles.

It recounts the tale of an elite drug squad investigator who, after being coerced into a drug addiction, uses his friend's passing as a lead to piece together the events leading to their 20-year friendship being altered. It will air every Friday and Saturday at 10 PM (KST)

SBS TV release date — May 24, 2024

All these upcoming and newly-released K-dramas are mostly available on Netflix and Disney+ for global streaming. The rest can be streamed on Hulu and Viki.