Ji Chang-wook, an actor, talks about his experience filming The Worst of Evil, a Disney+ original. Ji Chang Wook talked candidly about his experience with "The Worst Evil" in a recent interview with Yonhap News. Speaking about his feelings at the conclusion of the drama, the actor remarked that the action genre is extremely challenging albeit it is laced with a sense of accomplishment.

The actor further mentions that it becomes hard to bid adieu to such an intense project.

"Action acting is extremely challenging, but the charm and sense of achievement that comes after conquering it is incredibly rewarding. It feels like we’ve been engrossed in filming for an eternity, and it is heart-wrenching to say goodbye."—Ji Chang-wook

The 12-episode series, The Worst of Evil, which is set in Seoul in the 1990s, centers on the complicated and hazardous connection between Jun-mo (Ji Chang-wook), his wife Yoo Eui-jung (Im Se-mi), and Jung Gi-cheol (Wi Ha-joon), the leader of a massive criminal organization that is at the hub of drug trafficking between South Korea, China, and Japan.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the The Worst of Evil.

Ji Chang-wook recalls the challenging times during the filming of The Worst of Evil

Even though the Disney+ K-drama's filming was completed in April 2023, Ji Chang-wook went on to explain that the post-production process was extremely challenging. His performance in The Worst of Evil is a testament to his hard work, which he is proud of.

"Despite filming wrapping up in April, post-production work was an arduous journey. It demanded my utmost dedication and perseverance b,ut the end result is something that I can confidently say I am proud of."—Ji Chang-wook

In the Korean criminal thriller, he plays Park Jun-mo, an undercover police officer who infiltrates a global drug cartel while simultaneously defending his wife, a fellow police officer assigned to the same task.

In a Tuesday interview on October 24, 2023, with a group of reporters in Seoul, Ji Chang-wook stated that he doesn't ethically evaluate the role he portrays. The boundaries that separate good from evil are ill-defined. Instead, Ji concentrated on eloquently illustrating Jun-mo's reasoning behind his decisions as well as how doing so causes him to lose his mind.

Furthermore, the last episode of the Disney+ K-drama The Worst of Evil was on October 25, 2023. All of the characters—Jun-mo, Gi-cheul, and Eui-jeong, among others—had clear closure in the drama finale as their lives were upturned permanently.

The noir The Worst of Evil is a remarkable drama with a unique narrative.

Yu Eui-jeong (Im Se-mi), Jun-mo's wife, and Lee Hae-ryeon (Bibi), a Chinese-Korean drug producer, are involved in this complicated romantic web. Since Eui-jeong was Gi-cheol's first love during their adolescence, he is eager to reignite their romance when he unintentionally runs into the police pair, who pose as old friends.

Ensuring that the Gangnam Union successfully completes an important meth deal involving Chinese suppliers and Japanese consumers is also essential in this big multinational sting operation. At a heated sit-down in an upscale restaurant, where Jun-mo and Gi-cheol take a backseat while Eui-jeong and Hae-ryeon trade jabs, this group of four deal with intense emotional exchanges.

The complexity of these emotional entanglements and the slow-moving drug trade between the foreign parties are the main topics of discussion. This entails several sit-downs in hotels where not much happens during the show's more leisurely-paced middle segments.

Every character, including Gi-cheul, Eui-jeong, and Jun-mo, received clear closure in The Worst of Evil conclusion, and their lives will never be the same. The couple's initial investigation goal and love for one another ceased to exist by the series finale, even though Gi-cheul met his tragic end at the hands of someone he trusted. The last episode of The Worst of Evil was aired on October 25, 2023.

Disney+ has yet to release an official announcement about the renewal of The Worst of Evil. The drama's chances of getting a renewal for season 2 are still quite slim, especially in light of the degree of resolution in the most recent episode.